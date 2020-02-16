Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: February 16th, 2020

It has been a great week for smaller movies that you probably have either not got round to watching yet or just haven’t heard about. Here’s our picks of the best movies on Netflix that were added to Netflix this week.

In case you’re looking for a new TV series, we’ve got you covered on that front too. Narcos: Mexico headlines our list of the best new TV series on Netflix for the past week.

MR. RIGHT (2015)

Genre: Action, Comedy, Romance

Director: Paco Cabezas

Cast: Sam Rockwell, Anna Kendrick, Tim Roth, James Ransone

Runtime: 95 min

Our first highlight is a cute little action-focused romantic comedy which is campy enough to be enjoyed by all.

It’s about a girl (played by Anna Kendrick) who falls in love with what she thought was the perfect guy. That guy, however, turned out to be a hitman on the run from the cartel.

User reviews are far more favorable than critics with some praising it for being light on substance but enjoyable.

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

Cast: Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Christine Baranski

Runtime: 104 min

It’s hard to get ensemble comedies right particularly on the back of a successful first movie. Although A Bad Moms Christmas doesn’t hit every festive note, it’s still essential watching for anyone who enjoyed the original.

Featuring a huge cast it sees our three Moms get a Christmas from hell as their own Moms arrive on their doorstep.

Reviews are generally unfavorable for this one unfortunetely but there’s still some praise for being funny despite being overall pretty poor.

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (2019)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Director: Will Becher, Richard Phelan

Cast: Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes, Chris Morrell, Andy Nyman

Runtime: 86 min

Our must-watch movie of the week is the second Shaun the Sheep movie. Entitled Farmeggedon we see the Aardman sheep face his toughest challenge yet with him having to help an alien escape the clutches of an evil organization.

It’s absolutely gorgeous and features all the charm you’d expect from an Aardman production. If you can, try and watch this in the cinema but for those in the US, you can watch on Netflix right now.

Dragon Quest Your Story (2019)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Family

Director: Takashi Yamazaki

Cast: Kasumi Arimura, Kentaro Sakaguchi, Takeru Satoh, Takayuki Yamada

Sticking with animation but heading East for its source of production we come to Dragon Quest Your Story. While not a full Netflix Original, this is your first chance to watch outside of Japan.

The movie itself is based on the video game franchise but more specifically the fifth game. Therefore, the learning curve for this one is going to be hard so you may do well to do a bit of reading up before diving in.

Good Time (2017)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, Buddy Duress, Taliah Webster

Runtime: 101 min

Our final movie pick of the week is from the creators of the recent smash hit, Uncut Gems. The Safdie Brothers 2017 movie Good Time is about a bank robbery that goes from bad to worse.

The movie has a rather sadistic view of life and is as New York City as movies come. A true rollercoaster that probably won’t be enjoyed by all but essential watching for fans of Uncut Gems.