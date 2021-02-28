Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: February 28th, 2021

Welcome to your end-of-week recap of the best new movies added to Netflix in the United States this week. Below, we’ll take you through our favorite new movies added this week and one you may have forgotten about along the way.

Other countries were treated to some top movies this week too. The UK just got Jordan Peele’s Us while Netflix Canada saw the delightful Stan & Ollie added over the past week.

As always you can keep up with the daily US additions via our what’s new on Netflix hub.

Let’s now get into the best new movies on Netflix:

No Escape (2015)

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: John Erick Dowdle

Cast: Owen Wilson, Lake Bell, Sterling Jerins, Claire Geare

Runtime: 103 min

For those looking for an action flick, No Escape should fit the bill given its all-star cast and intriguing premise.

The movie follows a family that has relocated to Southeast Asia but soon finds themselves wrapped up in a government coup that threatens their safety.

Sadly, the reviews from critics didn’t go too well for the film but audience scores, particularly newer scores have trended more favorably for the film.

The Conjuring & The Conjuring 2 (2013 & 2016)

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Director: James Wan

Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Lili Taylor, Ron Livingston

Runtime: 112 min & 134 mins

The complete collection of The Conjuring was added to Netflix last weekend and are an absolute must-watch for fans of horror.

The first movie kicks things off with a family moving into a seemingly haunted farmhouse whereas the second movie changes things up by heading to London to find a spirit that has been unleashed.

Both movies are absolutely superb but be sure to watch with the lights on.

I Care A Lot

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Thriller

Director: J Blakeson

Cast: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage, Eiza González, Dianne Wiest

Writer: J Blakeson

Runtime: 118 min

Chances are you’ve already heard a lot about I Care A Lot but as we’ve yet to feature the movie in our weekly lists, we’d thought we’d throw our recommendation out now too.

Rosamund Pike stuns in everything she’s in and that’s no different here as her portrayal of a parasitic business owner who is rinsing elderly clients of their money.

Operation Finale (2018)

Genre: Biography, Drama, History, Thriller, War

Director: Chris Weitz

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley, Mélanie Laurent, Lior Raz

Runtime: 122 min

Released three years ago was the post-World War 2 drama where a group of agents team up to hunt down a notorious criminal from World War 2 who has gone into hiding.

The movie is certainly a slow burn but thanks to the excellent cast assembled here they keep you engaged throughout.

Who Am I (2014)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: Baran bo Odar

Cast: Tom Schilling, Elyas M’Barek, Wotan Wilke Möhring, Antoine Monot Jr.

Runtime: 102 min

Our final highlight of the week is an absolute gem that comes from the same creators as Netflix’s Dark and upcoming 1899 series.

The hacker movie is about a young man who is recruited into a group of hackers that try and make themselves well-known across the industry and to the authorities.

If you don’t mind subtitles and want to see an excellent German movie, give this movie a try.

Have we missed any movies you’d recommend? Let us know in the comments down below.