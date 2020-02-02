Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: February 2nd, 2020

It’s been a huge weekend for new movies as we hit the first of February. Below, we’ll be taking you through five of our favorite new movies that have landed on Netflix in the US.

As always, the first of the month featured most of the new movies we saw added this week. In fact, 43 new movies were added yesterday and we advise you to check out the list here.

Now let’s dive into our top movie picks for the week.

The Dark Knight (2008)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart, Michael Caine

Runtime: 152 min

Awards: Won 2 Oscars. Another 153 wins & 159 nominations.

We’ve seen The Dark Knight come and go from Netflix many times over the past few years. However, there’s not a single time it comes back to Netflix that we won’t feature it.

Featuring the late Heath Ledger, he puts in a performance of a lifetime and is one of his most defining roles.

The movie is perhaps the best superhero movie of all time.

As well as the second movie in the Nolan Batman trilogy, Netflix also got the first too in the form of Batman Begins.

Nighthawks (1981)

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Director: Bruce Malmuth, Gary Nelson

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Billy Dee Williams, Lindsay Wagner, Persis Khambatta

Runtime: 99 min

Added to Netflix earlier in the week releasing alongside the 1992 Raising Cain came Nighthawks which wasn’t scheduled for release but a welcome addition never the less.

Starring a much younger Slyvester Stallone, we follow two NYC cops who come embroiled in a plot featuring a group of international terrorists.

Nighthawks has a high Rotten Tomato score sitting at 70% at the time of publishing.

Night on Earth: Shot in the Dark

Genre: Science, Documentary

Cast: Samira Wiley

Runtime: 59 mins

On the documentary front this week, much of the attention went to the multi-award-winning Taylor Swift documentary Miss Americana. Although justified, we’d thought to feature this documentary instead.

This week saw the release of Night on Earth docu-series narrated by Samira Wiley from Orange is the New Black and Love, Death & Robots.

What most don’t know is that a separate documentary that specifically looking at behind the scenes was released alongside the title. You’ll find some fascinating insight behind the tech that allows the stunning footage found in the main docu-series.

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: Ridley Scott

Cast: Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young, Edward James Olmos

Runtime: 117 min

Awards: Nominated for 2 Oscars. Another 12 wins & 16 nominations.

This week, Netflix licensed from Warner Brothers perhaps one of the finest sci-fi movies of all time. The original Bladerunner landed on Netflix for February 1st.

Directed by Ridley Scott and featuring Harrison Ford who is mainly known for that other sci-fi franchise, this dark and thrilling series takes place in a futuristic dystopian Los Angeles.

Sadly, however, despite being The Final Cut version which was remastered for 4K, Netflix only got access to the 1080p version.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989)

Genre: Drama

Director: Bruce Beresford

Cast: Morgan Freeman, Jessica Tandy, Dan Aykroyd, Patti LuPone

Runtime: 99 min

Awards: Won 4 Oscars. Another 17 wins & 24 nominations.

Our final pick of the week is Driving Miss Daisy, a delightful multi-Oscar winning movie that rounded out a decade of great movies.

The heartwarming drama is about an old Jewish woman and her African-American driver in the deep South exploring a relationship over the years.

It scooped up four Oscars including best picture, best actress, best writing and best makeup.

Netflix also saw the release of the entire Police Academy franchise this week but given the later films were god-awful we chose not to include here.

What’s been your favorite new movie added to Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.