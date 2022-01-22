Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: January 22nd-23rd, 2022

If you’re in search of a new movie to watch on Netflix, you’ve come to the right place. We’re going to dig through all of the best new movies added to Netflix in the US (and some global additions too) over the past week or so.

As always, you can get a full rundown of everything new on Netflix via our what’s new on Netflix section.

Five Best New Movies to Watch on Netflix This Week

Paddington (2014)

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family

Director: Paul King

Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters

Writer: Paul King, Hamish McColl, Michael Bond

Runtime: 95 min

We begin our best movie listings this week with a surprise addition added to Netflix last weekend in the form of the absolutely charming kids’ movie, Paddington.

Although its sequel is widely considered to be the better movie and perhaps one of the greatest family movies of all time, the first Paddington is still absolutely worth a watch.

The movie follows Paddington Bear who was first introduced to the world in 1958 as he ventures to London to find a new home.

The first Paddington movie is now on Netflix in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

Phantom Thread (2017)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Cast: Vicky Krieps, Daniel Day-Lewis, Lesley Manville

Writer: Paul Thomas Anderson

Runtime: 130 min

Added to Netflix US last weekend alongside Paddington is the sublime Phantom Thread which, likely due to its subject matter, didn’t get the attention it deserved when it was released in theaters half a decade ago.

The Oscar-winning movie is about a fashion designer who develops a relationship a waitress, who becomes his model, muse, and lover. Over time, their relationship evolves and becomes, strange.

If you’ve been looking to watch Licorice Pizza (the movie by the director currently in theaters) watching Phantom Thread will serve as an excellent primer.

The House (2022)

Genre: Animation, Comedy

Director: Emma De Swaef, Marc James Roels, Niki Lindroth von Bahr, Paloma Baeza

Cast: Mia Goth, Jarvis Cocker, Susan Wokoma, Helena Bonham Carter, Matthew Goode, Claudie Blakley

Runtime: 97 mins

It’s been a big week for Netflix in the stop motion space with the announcement that Aardman will be coming to Netflix with their next two projects but if you’re wanting some stop motion to tide you over, we couldn’t recommend The House enough.

The movie is split into three parts with different art styles, stories and messages but the one thing that remains consistent is that they all revolve around a house.

It’s truly a work of art and while not everyone will have the patience to stick with it and look for the hidden meanings for those that do are in for an absolute treat.

Definition Please (2020)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Sujata Day

Cast: Sujata Day, Ritesh Rajan, Anna Khaja, Jake Choi, Lalaine, Maya Kapoor

Two movies from Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY releasing touched down on Netflix in multiple regions towards the end of the week and the one we’d most recommend is Defintion Please.

Definition Please which is written, directed and starring Sujata Day is about a former spelling bee champ failing to capitalize on her early successes in life.

My Father’s Violin (2022)

Director: Andaç Haznedaroğlu

Cast: Engin Altan Düzyatan, Belçim Bilgin, Gülizar Nisa Uray, Selim Erdoğan, Erdem Baş, Yener Sezgin

Finally, for the international film lovers out there, we’d recommend the new Turkish Netflix Original movie, My Father’s Violin.

The heartwarming story that’s about suffering, loneliness and loss sees an orphaned girl bonding with her uncle who had no choice but to take her in.

That’s our top movie picks for this week, have we missed any that you think we should’ve included? Let us know in the comments down below.