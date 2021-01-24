Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: January 24th, 2021

It’s been a quiet week on Netflix US in terms of new movies so let’s take you through some of the best new movies added to Netflix over the past 7 days and one you may have missed along the way.

A quick word of warning about our top picks for this week – most are either action or thriller orientated.

A quick word of warning about our top picks for this week – most are either action or thriller orientated.

Now let’s move into the best new movies added this week:

CALM WITH HORSES (2019)

Genre: Crime, Drama

Director: Nick Rowland

Cast: Cosmo Jarvis, Barry Keoghan, Liam Carney, David Wilmot

Runtime: 100 min

If you love Irish productions, you will absolutely adore CALM WITH HORSES that’s received generally good reviews since it released two years ago.

The movie follows a drug organization and it’s fixer/heavy man who is leading dual lives but can’t maintain the two any longer.

The Next Three Days (2010)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama, Romance, Thriller

Director: Paul Haggis

Cast: Russell Crowe, Elizabeth Banks, Michael Buie, Moran Atias

Runtime: 133 min

This action-driven crime thriller starring Russell Crowe received mixed views from critics but audiences seem to absolutely love it based on the 7.4 rating from 182,000 people on IMDb.

You follow Crowe as John Brennan who along with his wife is on the run after the wife is accused of murder.

Homefront

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Director: Gary Fleder

Cast: Jason Statham, James Franco, Izabela Vidovic, Kate Bosworth

Runtime: 100 min

Homefront has been dominating the Netflix top 10s over the past week since its addition on Monday. It’s clear why the movie is doing so well with its A-grade talent on all of the promotional material and it’s a very watchable action flick.

Here’s what you can expect if you’re yet to check it out:

“When an ex-DEA agent is widowed, he moves with his young daughter to a small town, but his quiet life is shattered by a meth-making drug trafficker.”

The Vanished (2020)

Genre: Action, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Peter Facinelli

Cast: Anne Heche, Thomas Jane, Jason Patric, Alex Haydon

Runtime: 95 min

One movie we omitted from our best new movies on Netflix for last week is The Vanished which has been doing very well on the Netflix top 10s all week too.

The movie is about a family vacation that turns sour after the vanishing of the parent’s young daughter. You follow the investigation to find out what happened to her.

The White Tiger (2021)

Genre: Crime, Drama

Director: Ramin Bahrani

Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav, Mahesh Manjrekar

Runtime: 125 min

Our final pick of the week is the headline new Netflix Original movie for the week.

Although produced in India, this movie is spoken in English and is a crime drama about a humble driver who has grand ambitions of being a top crime boss.

On its current review trajectory, it’s on course to be the best new movie Netflix has released so far in 2021.

