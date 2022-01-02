Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: January 2nd, 2022

A new month means lots of new movies to watch but Netflix themselves have also released a few great movies of their own too. Here are our picks of the best new movies added to Netflix this week.

Big Fish (2003)

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy

Director: Tim Burton

Cast: Ewan McGregor, Albert Finney, Billy Crudup

Writer: Daniel Wallace, John August

Runtime: 125 min

Three major Tim Burton movies just landed on Netflix in the past week and although Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will be an obvious go-to movie for most, we’ve chosen to highlight Big Fish.

Nominated for an Oscar and scooping up a number of awards elsewhere, this Ewan McGregor-led drama follows a reporter who is attempting to learn more about his father who is slowly dying.

It’s a magical adventure movie that doesn’t get talked about a lot in film circles but perhaps deserves to be.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

Genre: Adventure, Horror, Mystery

Director: André Øvredal

Cast: Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush

Writer: Dan Hageman, Kevin Hageman, Guillermo del Toro

Runtime: 108 min

With Netflix and Guillermo Del Toro now working on numerous projects together, it’s worth going back through some of the creator’s past projects. Although Del Toro wasn’t in the director’s chair for this 2019 movie, he was very much involved.

The beloved mystery horror is set in 1968 and sees Stella and her two friends meeting a drifter who goes by the name of Ramón. Together, they find a notebook full of horror stories.

Snatch (2000)

Genre: Comedy, Crime

Director: Guy Ritchie

Cast: Jason Statham, Brad Pitt, Stephen Graham

Writer: Guy Ritchie

Runtime: 102 min

Guy Ritchie is perhaps best known in recent years for huge Hollywood blockbusters whether that be Sherlock Holmes, King Arthur, The Gentelmen, or Disney’s Aladdin. Most Brits, including myself, know him best for his superb 2000 comedy crime drama Snatch.

The incredibly well-written movie sees many familiar faces play a host of characters with all their paths crossing after a priceless diamond is stolen.

It ranks just outside IMDb’s 100 best movies of all time and if you’ve never checked it out, we’d thoroughly recommend it (although switch those subtitles on!)

Seal Team (2021)

Genre: Animation

Director: Greig Cameron, Kane Croudace

Cast: J.K. Simmons, Kristen Schaal, Patrick Warburton

Writer: Greig Cameron, Brian Cleveland, Jason Cleveland

Runtime: 98 min

Netflix is now the exclusive streaming home for the South African animated feature film Seal Team which dropped on Netflix on Christmas Eve.

The movie makes perfect use of an animation technique that has been growing in popularity where it’s effectively a cross between stop-motion and CG.

In the movie, you follow Quinn who is assembling a team of elite seals to take on the sharks.

The Lost Daughter (2021)

Genre: Drama

Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal

Cast: Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard

Writer: Elena Ferrante, Maggie Gyllenhaal

Runtime: 121 min

Although Don’t Look Up was Netflix’s big Christmas movie for the masses, The Lost Daughter is certainly worthy of being watched around the globe too with glowing reviews and is being hotly tipped for awards seasons in the coming months.

Headlined by Olivia Colman (best known for recently appearing in two seasons of The Crown) the movie follows “a woman’s quiet seaside vacation takes an unsettling turn when her fixation on a young mother staying at a nearby villa awakens memories from her past.”

Hell or High Water (2016)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Director: David Mackenzie

Cast: Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Jeff Bridges

Writer: Taylor Sheridan

Runtime: 102 min

Sticking with award-winning movies, Hell or High Water was among the snubs when it was nominated for 4 Oscars.

The incredible action crime drama is about a divorced father and his older brother (who happens to be an ex-con) looking to save their ranch by any means necessary.

Superb performances throughout makes this is must-watch and clocks in at well under 2 hours in runtime.

There are our picks for this week. Let us know what movies you’ve been watching on Netflix over the past 7 days in the comments down below.