Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: July 12th, 2020

Welcome to your movie recap of the week where we’ll be diving into the very best new movies currently on Netflix. We’ve got several to feature from this week plus a couple that you may have missed from the July 1st releases.

In case you missed out on our TV highlights of the week, you’re missing highlights such as The Protector, Stateless and Was It Love?

A few movies to look forward to next week but for now, let’s take a look at the best new movies added between July 5th and July 12th.

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Drama, Family, Fantasy, Musical

Director: Chris Renaud, Kyle Balda(co-director)

Cast: Danny DeVito, Ed Helms, Zac Efron, Taylor Swift

This movie shot straight to the top of the Netflix US charts this week so the chances are, you don’t actually need reminding of the movie’s existence.

The beautifully animated movie is an adaptation of the Dr. Suess book of the same name. Although reviews were generally split, that hasn’t stopped many Netflixers diving back into the colorful world.

The Lorax has been on Netflix before as it arrived previously in the first window of release.

How Do You Know (2010)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: James L. Brooks

Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd, Owen Wilson, Jack Nicholson

James L. Brooks who is most known for his work on The Simpsons as well as As Good as It Gets and Broadcast News wrote and directed this decade-old romantic comedy featuring some huge stars.

The story follows one woman who finds herself cut from a sports team and must re-adjust to life.

The Old Guard (2020)

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood

Cast: Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari

Much of the media focus this week (and rightly so) has been placed on The Old Guard which is the brand new action superhero movie that dropped on Friday.

The movie ultimately ticks a lot of boxes and will likely cement itself as the big

A Kid from Coney Island (2019)

Genre: Documentary, Biography, Sport

Director: Coodie, Chike Ozah

Cast: Stephon Marbury

We’re just a week away from the ESPN/Netflix co-production of The Last Dance hitting Netflix and if you’re looking to get into the basketball mood, this documentary is a great place to start.

The movie that spans just over an hour and a half is about the ex-NBA star Stephon Marbury and his bumpy career.

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Genre: Fantasy, Horror, Mystery

Director: Tim Burton

Cast: Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci, Miranda Richardson, Michael Gambon

Heading back to the July 1st additions that you may have missed, we land on Sleepy Hollow which has yet to enter the Netflix movie top 10 so we thought we’d give it a bit of a boost here.

It’s one of Tim Burton’s finest movies that features Tim Burton’s famous strange style and of course, stars Johnny Depp.

The movie is about a man sent to investigate several decapitations.

What movies are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know down below.