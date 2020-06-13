Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: June 13th, 2020

If you’re in a need of a new movie, Netflix had a great selection added this week but most probably won’t be familiar blockbusters but an array of lesser-known gems. Here are our picks at the best movies on Netflix US (and in some cases global) for the past week.

Despite the fact that 365 DNI (365 Days in English territories) has dominated the top 10 list this week, we’re not including it here as while a meme, it’s a steaming pile.

For now, let’s dive into the best new movies now streaming.

Da 5 Bloods (2020) N

Genre: Drama, War

Director: Spike Lee

Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Jean Reno, Paul Walter Hauser, Delroy Lindo

Writer: Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee

Runtime: 154 min

The movie that probably needs no additional promotion is Da 5 Bloods which is Spike Lee’s debut directorial movie for Netflix.

The timely movie sees four African American Vietnam veterans returning to Vietnam decades after the conflict to return their fallen comrade and recover lost gold.

Okko’s Inn (2018)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Drama, Family, Fantasy

Director: Kitarô Kôsaka

Cast: Seiran Kobayashi, Nana Mizuki, Satsumi Matsuda, Rina Endô

Runtime: 94 min

Anime fans will most likely have their attention directed towards ONE PIECE that saw episodes for days added to Netflix on Friday.

One anime movie that may have gone under your radar this week is Okko’s Inn that’s one of the rare anime features that is easily comparable to the likes of a Studio Ghibli feature film.

The movie follows a young girl who deals with the stress and grief of losing her parents at her grandmother’s inn and speaks to ghosts that live there.

Before I Fall (2017)

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Mystery

Director: Ry Russo-Young

Cast: Zoey Deutch, Halston Sage, Logan Miller, Kian Lawley

Runtime: 98 mins

Added to Netflix at the beginning of the week was Before I Fall, an excellent mystery thriller with a relatively unknown cast but scored good reviews considering.

The movie is a groundhog day-Esque movie that sees our hero repeat the same day she died over and over. It scored a couple of nominations and wins including a Teen Choice Award.

Middle Men (2009)

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama

Director: George Gallo

Cast: Luke Wilson, Giovanni Ribisi, Gabriel Macht, James Caan

Runtime: 105 min

One movie that will be hit or miss for most (including the critics and audience at the time of release) is Middle Men. A lot of that will come down to whether or not you like Luke Wilson’s acting who is the lead in this comedy crime drama.

The movie follows a tech entrepreneur who is seemingly on top of the world but soon finds himself embedded into shady business dealings and in trouble with the feds.

