Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: June 13th, 2021

It’s time to look into the complete list of what’s new on Netflix and pick out some of our top highlights from the week and beyond. Below, we’ll walk you through five must-see movies that have touched down on Netflix recently.

If you want to see a list of our favorite top 20 movies on Netflix right now, check out our June 2021 must-see list. Also, if you’ve missed any of the new releases so far this month, sift through them all via our What’s new on Netflix hub.

Now let’s dive into our top movie picks!

Election (1999)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: Alexander Payne

Cast: Matthew Broderick, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Klein, Jessica Campbell

Writer: Tom Perrotta (novel), Alexander Payne (screenplay), Jim Taylor (screenplay)

Runtime: 103 min

Awards: Nominated for 1 Oscar. Another 16 wins & 33 nominations.

We’ll kick off with a movie that you may have missed along the way.

Added to Netflix at the beginning of this month but likely drowned out is an often-overlooked comedy starring Reese Witherspoon and Matthew Broderick.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never seen it before:

“Tracy Flick appears to have the election for student council president sewn up until a teacher rounds up a worthy opponent: a popular football player.”

A Private War (2018)

Genre: Biography, Drama, War

Director: Matthew Heineman

Cast: Rosamund Pike, Alexandra Moen, Tom Hollander, Faye Marsay

Writer: Arash Amel, Marie Brenner (based on the Vanity Fair article “Marie Colvin’s Private War” by)

Runtime: 110 min

Awards: 2 wins & 9 nominations.

As we mentioned in our end-of-week roundup last week, somehow Netflix managed to botch the artwork and the discoverability of the movie but that does look to have been fixed.

Either way, this is a superb smaller-budget film that Rosamund Pike continues to demonstrate why she’s one of the best in the business right now.

Copenhagen (2014)

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Romance

Director: Mark Raso

Cast: Gethin Anthony, Frederikke Dahl Hansen, Sebastian Armesto

Writer: Mark Raso

Runtime: 98 min

Awards: 6 wins & 2 nominations

Mark Raso is a director who has been seen many times on Netflix before and this week, Netflix released his newest title, Awake. Unfortunetely, we’d have a hard time recommending that title so instead, we’ll highlight Copenhagen which arrived alongside it.

Complete with an all-star cast, this romance adventure movie tells the story of a man who falls in love with someone half his age. If you enjoyed Kodachrome on Netflix, this has a very familiar feel so give it a spin.

Wish Dragon (2021)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Chris Appelhans

Cast: John Cho, Jimmy Wong, Natasha Liu Bordizzo

Writer: Chris Appelhans, Xiaocao Liu

Runtime: 98 min

The second major acquisition Netflix has made from Sony Pictures is an acquisition Sony made themselves from China.

The superbly animated movie tells a familiar tale of a child looking to understand the world and does so with the help of a wish-granting dragon.

We haven’t heard too much about this one beyond the usual launch day antics so our hope is that it slowly grows in popularity throughout the days and months to come. Either way, don’t sleep on this, it’s glorious.

Until Midnight (2018)

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Director: Tariq Alkazim

Cast: Ahmed Khamis Ali, Chuka Ekweogwu, Hiba Hamoui, Rik Aby

Writer: Tariq Alkazim

Runtime: 78 min

Finally, our international highlight this week is Until Midnight which hails from the United Arab Emirates.

The highly reviewed horror title follows a newlywed man who returns home but finds something sinister has moved in and must fight them off. It’s intense and an excellent example of a top movie that Netflix can fish out

What movies have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.