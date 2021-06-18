Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: June 18th, 2021

It’s a celebration of Japanese movies on Netflix this week as we have six new movies from Japan added to the Netflix library.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

Rurouni Kenshin: The Final (2021) N

Director: Keishi Ohtomo

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 138 Minutes

Cast: Shin’nosuke Abe, Yû Aoi, Munetaka Aoki, Kasumi Arimura, Yôsuke Eguchi

Decent quality movies based on beloved anime franchises come few and far between. Thankfully, the epic start to the finale of the Rurouni Kenshin live action movies compeltey subvert expectation.

Kenshin is forced to face his past once more when Yukishio Enishi, the brother of his late first wide, appears in town and tries an enact revenage on Kenshin for the death of his sister.

A Family (2021) N

Director: Fuji Michihito

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 136 Minutes

Cast: Ayano Go, Tachi Hiroshi, Ono Machiko, Kitamura Yukiya, Ichihara Hayato

The second Japanese feature to appear on the list, if you’re a fan of mobster movies then certainly don’t be sleeping on A Family.

Kenji Yamamoto’s life fell into despair after the death of his father. Welcomed into the family of a crime syndicate, Kenjo developed a deep bond with crime-boss Hiroshi Shibasaki, forming their own father-s0n relationship. As time passes by in an ever-changing world, Kenji forms his own family.

Fatherhood (2021) N

Director: Paul Weltz

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 109 Minutes

Cast: Kevin Hart, Paul Alexander Désiré, Rodney Alexandre, Christine Lan

Kevin Hart has made his entire career around making people laugh, but this time we get to see a more sensitive side to the veteran comedian’s acting.

When Matt’s wife unexpectedly dies after giving birth to their newborn baby girl, Maddy, Matt is thrust into a crash course on fatherhood and raises her as a single father.

Jagame Thandhiram (2021) N

Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Genre: Action, Crime, Comedy | Runtime: 157 Minutes

Cast: Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Joju George, Kalaiyarasan

If you’re looking for something with a little bit of heart, violence and fun this wekeend then look no further than Jagame Thandhiram.

Nomadic gangster Suruli has nowhere to call home, and finds himself caught in a fight between the forces of good and evil when he is hired by an overseas crime lord to take down a rival.

Mobile Suit Gundam I, II, III and Char’s Counterattack (1981-1988)

Directors: Ryôji Fujiwara, Yoshiyuki Tomino

Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 137 / 139 / 144 / 124 Minutes

Cast: Tôru Furuya, Hirotaka Suzuoki, Shôzô Îzuka, Toshio Furukawa, Kiyonobu Suzuki

The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise is one of the most instantly recognied, and beloved fictional franchsies from Japan. Given the long history of the series, it’s incredible that decades later the franchise is still incredibly popular. While the movies are incredibly old by the standards of anime today, the acqusition of the four movies is an incredible addition to all Netflix libraries around the world.

Amuro Ray, a young teenage boy is thrust into the heart of an interplanetary war when he becomes the only available pilot capabable of using a revolutionary new giant battle robot.

What new movies are you going to be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!