Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: June 28th, 2020

It’s been a quiet week for new movies on Netflix this week but we’ve sifted through the riff-raff and picked out four excellent new movies for you check out and one that you may have missed along the way.

Ride Like a Girl (2019)

Genre: Biography, Drama, Sport

Director: Rachel Griffiths

Cast: Teresa Palmer, Sam Neill, Sullivan Stapleton, Aaron Glenane

Runtime: 98 min

This feel-good family movie from Australia is a tale of a young girl who went onto win the coveted Melbourne cup beating her older 9 siblings.

Inspirational story on a small budget with Teresa Palmer demonstrating her acting ability to full-effect here.

Straight Up (2019)

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Director: James Sweeney

Cast: Katie Findlay, Tracie Thoms, Randall Park, Betsy Brandt

Runtime: 95 min

While Hulu has Love Victor, Straight Up is a good Netflix alternative.

The rom-com is about two soul mates who share an imperfect relationship and that’s just how they both like it. That’s because he’s gay and she doesn’t mind.

Reviews are generally pretty positive for Straight Up holding a 6.4 on IMDb and a 65 on Metacritic.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020)

Genre: Comedy

Director: David Dobkin

Cast: Rachel McAdams, Pierce Brosnan, Will Ferrell, Jamie Demetriou

Writer: Will Ferrell, Andrew Steele

Runtime: 123 mins

Netflix’s own big movie of the week is the Will Ferrell comedy movie based on the European Eurovision song contest.

With an all-star cast, excellent guest appearances for fans of the singing contest and a stellar soundtrack, there’s something for everyone here.

It’s camp and bizarre, just like the competition itself. Well worth a watch if you’re a Ferrell fan or wanting something new.

Woodshock (2017)

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Director: Kate Mulleavy, Laura Mulleavy

Cast: Kirsten Dunst, Joe Cole, Pilou Asbæk, Steph DuVall

Runtime: 100 min

Looking for something a little controversial? Woodshock should do the trick as it well and truly divided audiences at the time of release and continues to to this day.

Added last Sunday, the movie stars Kirsten Dunst who plays a woman who is losing touch with reality after taking new medication.

Wasp Network

Genre: Thriller

Director: Olivier Assayas

Cast: Ana de Armas, Wagner Moura, Penélope Cruz, Gael García Bernal

Writer: Olivier Assayas

Runtime: 123 min

One Netflix Original movie that seems to be lingering on the top 10 charts is Wasp Network. We did feature it last week but we’re featuring again as it’s a movie that’s growing on me as the weeks go by.

Based on the true story, this thriller has some excellent names attached and follows Cuban spies infiltrating various exile groups.