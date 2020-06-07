Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: June 7th, 2020

What a week it has been for new movies on Netflix. There have been over 50 new movies added to Netflix this week and if you’re feeling a little overwhelmed, here are our top five picks for the brand new movies made available on Netflix in the US this week.

As Monday was the first of the month, we saw a huge influx of new movies. In total this week, there were 64 new movies added which we’ve put into a full list here. We’ve also picked out our TV highlights of the week too!

Without further ado, here’s our new movie highlights of the week:

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Genre: Family, Sci-Fi

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Dee Wallace, Henry Thomas, Peter Coyote, Robert MacNaughton

Writer: Melissa Mathison

We’ll start with an all-time classic. It’s perfect for every age group and one that can be rewatched over and over again.

The movie’s premise should be well-known to all by now but here’s a recap just in case. The Oscar-winning sci-fi flick is about a boy who encounters a friendly alien and must assist his escape. The movie is soon approaching its 40th anniversary and is one of Steven Spielberg’s finest.

The Night Clerk

Genre: Crime, Drama

Director: Michael Cristofer

Cast: Tye Sheridan, Ana de Armas, Helen Hunt, John Leguizamo

Our second highlight of the week came to Netflix over the weekend and is an excellent hidden gem that has made its way onto Netflix.

The crime mystery drama (yes, the second Ana de Armas starred in in 2019) is about a night clerk who is swept up into a murder investigation.

It’s got generally good reviews all round and if you’re always complaining about Netflix not having new movies, this should do the trick.

The Guest (2014)

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime, Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Adam Wingard

Cast: Dan Stevens, Maika Monroe, Brendan Meyer, Sheila Kelley

Writer: Simon Barrett

Runtime: 100 min

Sticking with thrillers, Dan Stevens plays one of his best roles to date in this 2014 movie about a soldier claiming to be the friend of a fallen soldier and beds in with the family.

The movie boasts positive reviews including a coveted 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Director: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Cast: Bill Hader, Anna Faris, James Caan, Andy Samberg

Runtime: 90 min

Going back to kids’ content, we come onto Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.

The movie is wonderfully animated and tells the story of an inventor who is able to change the weather and in doing so, solves the food shortage crisis but ends up creating another one.

13th

Our final highlight for today is 13th. This is not a new release but it has seen a new reason to be promoted in recent weeks. The excellent documentary from Ava DuVernay looks into the injustices of the US prison system and how it shows the glaring racial inequality that exists, sadly, to this day.

It’s a must-watch documentary under ordinary circumstances but especially prevalent now.

The good news too if you’re not a Netflix subscriber is that you can watch for free via YouTube which we have embedded below.

What are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.