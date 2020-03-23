Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: March 23rd, 2020

It’s the end of the week and there were plenty of great titles added to Netflix. Here are some of the top titles from this week we thought you would enjoy.

Looking for a new series to watch? There were plenty of great picks from the past week so go and check out our suggestions.

As always, we have a full list of titles that arrived this week at What’s On Netflix.

For now, here are our favorite new movies added to Netflix over the past 7 days.

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: David O. Russell

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver

Runtime: 122 min

After a stint in a mental institution, former teacher Pat Solitano moves back in with his parents and tries to reconcile with his ex-wife. Things get more challenging when Pat meets Tiffany, a mysterious girl with problems of her own.

This award-winning movie stars Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, and Robert DeNiro, this is a great watch.

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (2020) N

Genre: Documentary

Director: Francisco Macri

Runtime: 92 mins

Language: Spanish

There were a few new documentaries on Netflix this week but perhaps the best is one that looks into the racing legend that is Juan Manuel Fangio.

As a king of the Formula 1 circuit, this deep-dive looks into his fruitful career.

Sadly, there’s no English dub for this title but of course, subtitles are available.

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Tomas Alfredson

Cast: Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Tom Hardy

Runtime: 122 min

Needing a big movie filled with the brim with top talent? This mystery thriller certainly fills that gap.

Set during the Cold War, we follow a man who has come out of retirement to uncover a Soviet spy working in the British MI6.

It’s a superb drama that features a mesmerizing performance from Gary Oldman in particular. It’s got solid reviews across the board. Don’t miss this!

All I Wish (2017)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: Susan Walter

Cast: Sharon Stone, Tony Goldwyn, Ellen Burstyn, Liza Lapira

Runtime: 94 min

This movie is one for those looking to lose yourself in a good romantic movie (the next pick on the list doesn’t count!).

The solid movie is about a fashion designer who is trying to slow life down and find a relationship.

Some Kind of Beautiful (2014)

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Director: Tom Vaughan

Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Salma Hayek, Jessica Alba, Malcolm McDowell

Runtime: 99 min

Sometimes, perhaps now more than ever, we need to relax and watch something that doesn’t make too much sense but is enjoyable all the same.

That’s why our final recommendation of the week is the romantic comedy Some Kind of Beautiful. It features some top talent who brilliantly goes to waste in a movie that only scored 6% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie is about a poetry professor who reevaluates his love life after impregnating someone then falling in love with her sister.

What movies are you watching on Netflix at the moment? Let us know in the comments.

Note: Cheryl Greenway contributed to this post.