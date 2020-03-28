Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: March 28th, 2020

It’s been a quieter week on Netflix, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some great new films to be streamed right. There’s, even more, to look forward to in the coming week when April 1st rolls in. Let’s take a look at the best new movies on Netflix this week for March 29th, 2020.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

Uncorked (2020) N

Director: Prentice Penny

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 104 Minutes

Cast: Mamoudou Athie, Courtney B. Vance, Lashun Pollard, Michael Mobley, Robert Cox

Written and directed by Prentice Penny, Uncorked is the family drama that’ll be a fun watch for subscribers this week. The new original stars Hunt for Red October star Courtney B. Vance and The Circle’s, Mamoudou Athie.

Elijah dreams of becoming a master sommelier and to share his passion for wine with the world. Unfortunately, Elijah’s hard-working father expects his son to carry on the family business and take over his popular Memphis barbecue joint. Torn between family and his dreams, Elijah struggles to find a balance between the two.

Badland (2019)

Director: Justin Lee

Genre: Western | Runtime: 117 Minutes

Cast: Kevin Makely, Mira Sorvino, Bruce Dern, Wes Studi, Trace Adkins

Looking for some gunslinging action and already watched enough of Godless, then make sure to check out badland!

On the lawless western frontier, criminals can find solitude from their crimes. It’s up to detective Matthias Breecher, who’s been hired by one of the first African-American senators, to track down and bring the worst of the confederate war criminals to justice.

Happy Old Year (2019)

Director: Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit

Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, Sunny Suwanmethanont, Sarika Sathsilpsupa, Apasiri Nitibhon, Thirawat Ngosawang

Week to week Asian dramas are becoming increasingly popular on Netflix, including films coming from countries like Indonesia and Thailand. Directed by Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit, make sure to check out this feel-good Thai romantic drama this weekend.

A woman wants to reorganize her house and convert it into a home office. She will throw anything that has been lying around unused. However, she faces a great challenge when she comes across some items that belonged to her ex-boyfriend.

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (2020) N

Directors: Jamees Lebrecht, Nicole Newnham

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 106 Minutes

American Factory producers the Obamas continue putting their stock into Netflix with the latest release of the civil rights documentary Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution.

Just as a revolution was ongoing at Woodstock, another revolution was happening down the road as a group of teen campers fight for the civil rights of disabled citizens.

The Bygone (2019)

Director: Graham Philips, Parker Philips

Genre: Crime, Mystery | Runtime: 115 Minutes

Cast: Shawn Hatosy, Jacqueline Toboni, Graham Phillips, Irene Bedard, Jamie McShane

The neo-western has been highly praised for its beautiful cinematography and considering it was filmed on a shoe-string budget, it yielded for bigger results.

Kip, a young rancher, crosses paths with a young Lakota woman, working against her will in a brothel. Just as the young pair began to form an uneasy trust with the other, she mysteriously disappears. Attempting to track her down, Kip’s search leads to a deep and far darker secret than he could have possibly realized.

