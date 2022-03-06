Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: March 6th, 2022

It’s been a busy week for new movies on Netflix over the past week with the first of the month releases bringing a slew of new movies to the platform. Here’s our roundup of the 5 best new movies added to Netflix in the US over the last seven days.

As always, this list is just for the US. You can find our movie picks for Netflix UK, CA, and AU in our weekly roundups found via our what’s new on Netflix hub.

Next week has some superb movies lined up for Netflix US including The Adam Project, Dunkirk, and London Has Fallen.

Let’s get into the best new movies on Netflix:

Beirut (2018)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Director: Brad Anderson

Cast: Jon Hamm, Jay Potter, Khalid Benchagra

Writer: Tony Gilroy

Runtime: 109 min

Jon Hamm (known for Mad Men) and Rosamund Pike (known for Gone Girl but also featured in the Netflix movie, I Care A Lot) co-star in this political thriller that was released four years ago by Bleecker Street.

Added to Netflix in the US on Saturday, the movie is set during the Lebanese Civil War with a former diplomat returning to service in order to save a colleague.

The RottenTomatoes consensus for the movie says:

“Beirut tells a complex, tightly plotted tale of international intrigue, further elevated by strong central performances from Jon Hamm and Rosamund Pike.”

The Weekend Away (2022)

Genre: Thriller

Director: Kim Farrant

Cast: Leighton Meester, Luke Norris, Christina Wolfe

Writer: Sarah Alderson

Runtime: 89 min

One of Netflix’s own big new movies of the week is The Weekend Away, a new movie starring Leighton Meester.

The movie sees you going alongside a couple on a weekend getaway to Croatia that goes awry when they get wrapped up in a murder plot. As she attempts to clear her name and uncover the truth, her efforts unearth a painful secret.

Reviews for Netflix’s big new movie of the week have been relatively mixed by both critics and audiences. It holds a 5.6 on IMDb at the time of publishing and a 51 on Metacritic.

Gattaca (1997)

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: Andrew Niccol

Cast: Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman, Jude Law

Writer: Andrew Niccol

Runtime: 106 min

Awards: Nominated for 1 Oscar. 6 wins & 16 nominations total

One of the big new movies that came to Netflix on the first of the month is the sci-fi epic Gattaca which doesn’t get the attention it deserves now 25 years after it released.

The movie is set in a dystopian future where genetics determines your fate. We follow a man born into limited prospects plots to escape his second-class citizen status.

Margin Call (2011)

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Director: J.C. Chandor

Cast: Zachary Quinto, Stanley Tucci, Kevin Spacey

Writer: J.C. Chandor

Runtime: 107 min

Awards: Nominated for 1 Oscar. 8 wins & 24 nominations total

The only first of the month addition that has the coveted NYT Critic’s Pick for March 1st is Margin Call, a superb movie from Lionsgate.

Set over the course of a night, we see an analyst unveil the upcoming chaos which is about to descend on Wall Street in 2008.

If you loved The Big Short and haven’t seen this movie yet, you’re missing out.

American Girl (2021)

Genre: Drama

Director: Feng-I Fiona Roan

Cast: Caitlin Fang, Winnie Shih-Ying Chang, Kaiser Chuang

Writer: Bing Li, Feng-I Fiona Roan

Runtime: 101 min

As always, we like to spotlight an international movie that’s landed on Netflix this week.

The painfully familiar story originates out of Taiwan and here’s what you can expect of the movie:

When her mother gets sick, 13-year-old Fen moves back to Taiwan, where she struggles to fit in amid the 2003 SARS epidemic.

The movie sports a 7.6 on IMDb as of the time of publishing.

