Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: March 7th, 2020

It’s been a phenomenal week for new movies on Netflix. There are some incredible beloved classics that we know subscribers can’t wait to sink their teeth into this weekend. Here are the best new movies on Netflix for March 8th, 2020.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Despite never winning any academy awards, many have listed The Shawshank Redemption as the greatest movie of all time. Outranking even the likes of The Godfather and its sequel, The Godfather 2, The Shawshank Redemption has to be on your bucket list of films.

After being framed for the murder of his wife and her lover, Andy Dufresne is sent to Shawshank Prison to serve two life sentences. Life behind bars is hard, which Andy learns the hard way as he learns to deal with abusive guards, the corrupt warden and the loss of friends.

Goodfellas (1990)

A mobster movie classic, many consider Goodfellas to be the greatest movie made by legendary director Martin Scorsese. That’s incredible praise for the man who also made instant classics like The Wolf of Wall Street, The Departed, Raging Bull and The Irishman. One of the best highlights of the film is the oscar-winning performance of Joe Pesci, who portrayed mobster Tommy DeVito to perfection.

From humble beginnings working as a petty criminal on the streets of New York, young Henry Hill begins climbing the ladder to become a gangster for the Italian-American crime syndicate.

Groundhog Day (1993)

Bill Murray starred in some amazing comedy classics over the course of his career, but none may define his career quite like Groundhog Day. A modern classic, Groundhog Day was one of the best comedies of the 90s, breaking into pop culture, on numerous occasions we’ve seen television shows and films repeat the premise of the beloved comedy.

A selfish and self-centered weatherman, Phil Connors, of a Pennsylvanian news station is sent to the town Punxsutawney to cover the Groundhog Day festivities. Making no secret of his contempt for the ‘hicks’ of Punxsutawney, he is eager to leave early. But when a snowstorm strands them in the town, Phil awakens to discover that tomorrow hasn’t come, and soon finds himself reliving the same day, over and over again.

The Last Samurai (2003)

Tom Cruise has had one extensive career, but for us, his greatest role comes in the form of Captain Nathan Algren in The Last Samurai. A beautiful film that shows off the incredible landscape of Japan, while also teaching us a small pocket of the countries history as it changed from an isolationist nation to one that would eventually go on to become one of the most formidable empires in Asia.

In 1800s Japan, the former isolationist country is in a period of transition. The old ways of the Samurai are dying to make way for the new modern era of Japan. To enforce this change, Captain Nathan Algren is hired to help train the new Japanese army to fight the Samurai rebellion. In a disastrous battle, Algren is captured and held captive by Moritsugu Katsumoto. As time passes, Algren begins to embrace the Samurai culture he was assigned to destroy.

There Will be Blood (2008)

Daniel Day-Lewis and the Oscars go hand in hand. Prior to There Will be Blood, Daniel Day-Lewis held one Oscar win for his performance in My Left Foot (1990), but his captivating performance as the ruthless Daniel Plainview earned himself a well deserved second.

Striking black gold in California, oil prospector Daniel Plainview has ambitions to become the most powerful oil tycoon in America. Stopping at nothing to achieve his goal, he’s prepared to go through and manipulate anyone, including his son.

Spenser Confidential (2020) N

Marky Mark stars in his very Netflix Original, while multi-platinum selling artist Post Malone, stars in his very first feature-length film.

An ex-felon named Spenser returns to Boston’s criminal underworld to unravel a twisted murder conspiracy.

