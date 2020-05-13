Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: May 13th, 2020

We’re exceptionally late this week bringing you our picks at the best new movies but that’s because we’ve been waiting for a few more to drop. So, here’s our favorite new movies added to Netflix over the past week or so.

Now let’s take a look at some of the best new movies and documentaries added to Netflix US recently:

Quartet (2012)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Dustin Hoffman

Cast: Maggie Smith, Tom Courtenay, Billy Connolly, Pauline Collins

Runtime: 98 min

Our highlight of the week is Quartet which has streamed on Netflix US before but is a welcome re-addition.

With a huge cast and a big name behind the camera in the form of Dustin Hoffman, the feel-good comedy is one particularly for the elders among you.

The plot of the movie revolves around a home for retired musicians where everything is disrupted with a new resident moving in.

Fire in the Blood (2013)

Genre: Documentary, History

Director: Dylan Mohan Gray

Cast: Zackie Achmat, Peter Mugyenyi, Bill Clinton, William Hurt

Runtime: 87 min

Our documentary pick of the week is Fire in the Blood.

The historical doc takes a look how the pharmaceutical companies managed to prevent easy and cheap access to life-saving drugs for AIDs.

If you enjoyed The Pharmacist on Netflix, this follows a similar beat and is well worth your time.

Song of the Sea (2014)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Drama, Family, Fantasy

Director: Tomm Moore

Cast: David Rawle, Brendan Gleeson, Lisa Hannigan, Fionnula Flanagan

Runtime: 93 min

Just to spice it up, we’re going back to May 1st when Song of the Sea was re-added to Netflix and if you’ve never experienced the animated title, now is your chance again.

The beautifully animated film is about a young boy and his sister who are looking to save the spirit world.

It’s got impressive reviews with an 8.1 score on IMDb and was nominated for an Oscar when it released six years ago.

The Wrong Missy (2020)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Tyler Spindel

Cast: Sarah Chalke, Lauren Lapkus, David Spade, Nick Swardson

Runtime: 89 mi

OK, when we say the best new movies, it’s entirely subjective.

The Wrong Missy is either your type of humor or very much not so. Featuring David Spade, it’s about an executive who is heading away on a retreat and inadvertently invites the wrong woman along.

Surprisingly for a Happy Madison production, it’s scoring mixed reviews which could mean that the new movie written by Chris Pappas and Kevin Barnett is not sent off to the pits of Netflix.

The Stand at Paxton County (2020)

Genre: Drama, Thrillers

Director: Brett Hedlund

Cast: Jacqueline Toboni, Michael O’Neill, Tyler Jacob Moore, Christopher McDonald, Sean O’Bryan, Blake Sheldon

Runtime: 102 mins

Finally, Netflix got a collection of smaller movies and this is one of the shining stars among them.

The title is about a veteran returning home finding out all is not well at their family ranch with their livestock being confiscated for reasons that are fishy.

The popularity of the movie has shot up since it hit Netflix with it now appearing in the top 200 most popular movies on IMDb right now.

What movies have you been watching on Netflix US recently?