Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: May 21st, 2020

It’s time to recap and pick out for you some of the best new movies that have touched down on Netflix recently. We’ve got a wide range of new movies that have hit Netflix so buckle up.

There’s lots to look forward to next week on Netflix with the highlight of the new movies almost certainly going to be awarded to Uncut Gems which is due out on Netfllix on Monday.

For now, here’s four movies you cannot miss that have been added to Netflix over the last week or so.

Trumbo (2015)

Genre: Biography, Drama

Director: Jay Roach

Cast: Bryan Cranston, Michael Stuhlbarg, David Maldonado, John Getz

Runtime: 124 min

Our first pick of the week is the excellent Trumbo. We’ve already said if you loved Ryan Murphy’s recent series, Hollywood, this is the next watch for you although don’t expect a story as happy.

The movie is about Hollywood screenwriter, Dalton Trumbo. It follows his journey of being blacklisted after having views that don’t match the status quo.

The cast for the movie is reason enough alone to check it out. It’s easily one of Bryan Cranston’s best titles outside of his work on Breaking Bad and a huge supporting cast such as John Goodman excellently compliments the story.

Unfortunetely, when the movie first released into theaters, it didn’t quite hit the spot but we’re glad to see it on Netflix so more get the experience the excellent story.

Public Enemies (2009)

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama, History

Director: Michael Mann

Cast: Christian Bale, Christian Stolte, Jason Clarke, Johnny Depp

Runtime: 140 min

Sticking with the theme of top tier actors, we move onto Public Enemies that was added to Netflix on Saturday, May 16th.

The superb biopic set back in the Great Depression tells the story of some of the top crime mobsters who face an increasingly less accepting FBI and government.

The movie frequently arrives and departs from Netflix but it’s always welcome as far as we’re concerned.

Soul Surfer (2011)

Genre: Biography, Drama, Family, Sport

Director: Sean McNamara

Cast: AnnaSophia Robb, Helen Hunt, Dennis Quaid, Carrie Underwood

Runtime: 112 min

If you’re looking for a feel-good biopic, then Soul Surfer is almost certainly for you.

It tells the inspirational story of a young teen who sets out to overcome her injuries from a shark attack and return to competitive surfing.

It’s by no means a perfect movie but it’s inspiring in a world that seems rather hopeless right now.

The movie has also been playing well with Netflix users. At the time of publishing, the movie retained its number 2 spot on the most popular titles list.

Wadjda (2013)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Haifaa Al-Mansour

Cast: Reem Abdullah, Waad Mohammed, Abdullrahman Al Gohani, Ahd

Runtime: 98 min

Language: Arabic

Netflix scored a huge amount of new Arabic titles this week thanks to the streaming service picking up the rights to a number of big titles from the various regions they released in.

This movie scored big picking up awards all around the world and it’s clear to see why.

The comedy-drama is about a 10-year-old girl who has to come up with inventive ways of getting the bicycle of her dreams.

It still scores well to this day currently boasting a 99% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

What’s your favorite new movie on Netflix as of late? Let us know in the comments down below.