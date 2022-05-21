Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: May 21st, 2022

There are some great new films to be enjoyed on Netflix this week, in particular, the return of the Jackass boys and the extra footage from Jackass Forever all compiled into Jackass 4.5.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

Jackass 4.5 (2022)

Director: Jeff Tremaine

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 90 Minutes

Cast: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ehren McGhehey

Every single Jackass movie has come with a special .5 edition that contains a feature-length movies worth of deleted scenes and stunts that were not seen in the theatrical release.

A Perfect Pairing (2022) N

Director: Stuart McDonald

Genre: Comedy, Romantic | Runtime: 102 Minutes

Cast: Victoria Justice, Adam demos, Luca Sardelis, Samantha Cain, Craig Horner

Victorious and Zoey 101 actress Victoria Justice made her Netflix debut in 2021 in Afterlife of the Party. Trading in the glitz and glamour of the LA nightlife for the countryside of Australia, Justice now has her by the numbers fish out of water romcom in her filmography.

Lola, the executive of an LA-based wine-company travels to Australia in order to win a major client. Now working at a sheep station as one of the ranch hands, sparks fly between Lola and rugged local Max.

Tully (2018)

Director: Jason Reitman

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 95 Minutes

Cast: Charlize Theron, Mackenzie Davis, Ron Livingston, Mark Duplass, Elaine Tan

Charlize Theron continues to show off her phenomenal range during a period of time where she went from playing a kick-ass super spy, a struggling mother, and a presidential candidate.

Marlo, a mother of three, is struggling with the stress of raising her newborn. To help her, Marlo’s brother gifts her a night nanny, and while at first, she is reluctant at the extravagance, she soon forms a unique bond with the thoughtful and sometimes challenging young nanny named Tully.

Ben is Back (2018)

Director: Peter Hedges

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 103 Minutes

Cast: Julia Roberts, Lucas Hedges, Courtney B. Vance, Kathryn Newton, Rachel Bay Jones

An emotional rollercoaster that once again sees actress Julia Roberts at her very best.

Doting mother Holly is delighted that her troubled but charming son, Ben, has made an unexpected return home for Christmas. Ben’s history of drug addiction threatens to derail the holidays, leaving Holly with the responsibility to stop her family’s self-destruction.

Servant of the People (2017)

Director: Aleksey Kiryushchenko

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 96 Minutes

Cast: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Stanislav Boklan, Eugen Koshevoy, Dmitriy Lalenkov, Vladimir Goryanskiy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy was one of the nation’s most beloved actors, and strangely art eventually imitated life eventually becoming Ukrainian president.

The President teams up with the former Prime Minister to stabilize the economy and stop the greedy oligarchs maneuvering from behind the curtain.

What movies are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!