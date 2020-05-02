Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: May 2nd, 2020

The arrival of May means a whole heap of new movies added to Netflix. We’ve selected the best of the past week’s new movies on Netflix so you know what to binge this weekend.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Director: Tom Shadyac

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 86 Minutes

Cast: Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox, Sean Young, Tone Loc, Dan Marino

The king of comedy in the 90s, Jim Carrey had a particularly great year in 1994. Starring in features such as The Mask, Dumb and Dumber, and lastly Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, all three incredibly iconic roles for the Canadian-American comedian.

When the mascot of the Miami Dolphins goes missing. it’s up to Ace Ventura, a detective who specializes in animals, to search for Snowflake, the bottled nose dolphin.

Back to the Future (1985)

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Genre: Sci-Fi, Comedy | Runtime: 116 Minutes

Cast: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover, Thomas F. Wilson

The iconic 80s sci-fi adventure, Back to the Future, is back on Netflix! It’s been 35 years since the release of Robert Zemeckis’ classic, and it’s still just as heavy as ever.

In the year 1985, Marty McFly, in a modified DeLorean, is accidentally sent 30 years in the past to the year 1955. When he stops his teenage mother and father from having their fated encounter, Marty enlists the help of his friend Doc Brown, who invented the time-machine.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Director: David Fincher

Genre: Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: 166 minutes

Cast: Cate Blanchett, Brad Pitt, Julia Ormond, Faune Chambers Watkins, Elias Koteas

Stepping away from thrillers and serial killers, David Fincher took a wildly different approach to the noughties classic. Starring both Bradd Pitt and Cate Blanchett, who both gave fantastic performances in this intriguing tale.

Born as an old man, and abandoned to a nursing home, Benjamin Button ages in reverse.

The Half of It (2020) N

Director: Alice Wu

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 104 Minutes

Cast: Leah Lewis, Enrique Murciano, Becky Ann Baker, Alexxis Lemire, Daniel Diemer

Directing and writing her first feature film in 15 years, Alice Wu’s The Half of It will be one of the most-watched Originals on Netflix in May.

Ellie Chu, friendless and shy straight-A student runs a business in school, making money off the students who want her to do their homework. She receives an unusual request from one of the jocks, Paul, to help him write a letter to Aster Flores, the girl he loves. The unlikely pair strike up a friendship, but it becomes extremely complicated when Ellie finds herself falling for Aster too.

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Director: Mel Stuart

Genre: Fantasy, Musical | Runtime: 100 Minutes

Cast: Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson, Peter Ostrum, Roy Kinnear, Julie Dawn Cole

A true classic, Gene Wilder’s performance as the eccentric chocolatier, Willy Wonka, will forever be iconic. Almost 50 years later, the magic of the 70s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved novel can still be felt today,

Upon finding one of five sought after golden tickets, Charlie Bucket is invited to take a grand tour of the world-famous Willy Wonka factory. Accompanied by his Grandpa Joe, Charlie is also joined by four other children, who’s habits and mannerisms are far from delightful. What’s inside the factory will change Charlie’s life forever.

