Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: November 29th, 2020

In need of a good movie to watch? We’ve sifted through all the new movie picks of the week and come up with 5 that should appeal to everyone.

If nothing takes your pick this week, don’t forget to check out the full list of titles coming up next week. There’s a bunch of great movies on the way such as the Jurassic Park trilogy, MANK, and Kung Fu Panda 2 to name but a few.

Now let’s take a look at our favorite new movies now on Netflix in the US (or globally in the cases of the Netflix Originals).

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (2020)

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy

Director: Chris Columbus

Cast: Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Judah Lewis, Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Runtime: 112 min

The biggest movie highlight for us has undoubtedly been Kurt Russell’s return to the North Pole in the form of the sequel to 2018’s The Christmas Chronicles.

The movie keeps a familiar feel throughout but introduces us to Mrs. Clause as Christmas is once again potentially on the line.

In my opinion, the movie holds its own against the first and although I found the main antagonist to be a little over the top, the movie managed to keep me on my toes and admiring how well Kurt Russell plays Santa.

If Anything Happens I Love You (2020)

Genre: Animation, Short, Drama

Director: Michael Govier, Will McCormack

Writer: Michael Govier, Will McCormack

Runtime: 12 min

Awards: 9 wins & 5 nominations.

Originally we were going to recommend this movie because of its easy consumable length but that does it a huge injustice. This animated special manages to pack as much punch as some 3-hour long feature films.

The animated special takes you through one family’s emotional trip at mourning the loss of a child. It’s heart-wrenching and extremely well put together. Don’t miss this gem.

Don’t Listen (2020)

Genre: Horror, Supernatural

Director: Ángel Gómez Hernández

Cast: Rodolfo Sancho, Ana Fernández, Ramón Barea, Belén Fabra

Runtime: 97 min

For fans of foreign cinema and specifically foreign horror, Netflix scooped up the incredibly well-received Don’t Listen on Friday.

The movie follows a man fixing up a newly purchased home but finds that it’s haunted and employs the help of a paranormal expert.

Although well-received, some of its criticisms are that it could be perceived as being too predictable.

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (2020)

Genre: Documentary, Family

Director: Oliver Bokelberg

Cast: Debbie Allen

Runtime: 80 min

If a documentary is what you’re after, rave reviews have been pouring in for this new documentary that’s somewhat set in the festive spirit and takes you behind the scenes of an award-winning dance academy.

Throughout the 80-minute family-friendly doc, you’ll see what makes this dance academy tick and what work goes into their live production, The Nutcracker.

Also, this is notably and technically the first title to come from Shonda Rhimes’s Shondaland who produced the documentary. Their next title is lined up for next month with the premiere of Bridgerton.

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama, Romance

Director: Ryan Coogler

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Melonie Diaz, Octavia Spencer, Kevin Durand

Runtime: 85 min

Awards: 38 wins & 55 nominations

Advertisement

As the week was a little short on new movies (and the fact we can’t recommend watching Hillbilly Elegy) we’ve gone back through some of the additions of the month we don’t feel got the attention they deserved. One of these movies is Fruitvale Station which returned to Netflix on November 12th.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never seen it:

“This dramatic rendering of a real-life tragedy recounts the final hours of Oscar Grant, shot by San Francisco transit police on New Year’s Day, 2009”

What movies have you been checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments and if you need even more movie suggestions, check out our list of the best Netflix Original movies.