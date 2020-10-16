Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: October 16th, 2020

It’s been a busy October so far, and the month continues to be fruitful for new movies on Netflix with some excellent additions this week. Here are our picks of the best new movies added to Netflix between October 9th and October 16th, 2020.

If you’ve missed any of the new releases this week, check out our what’s new on Netflix hub for daily recaps and the full list accompanied by trailers and more.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020) N

Director: Aaron Sorkin

Genre: Drama, History, Thriller | Runtime: 129 Minutes

Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Alex Sharp, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeremy Strong, John Caroll Lynch

Netflix has been blasting its way into the Oscars in recent years, and arguably the biggest Oscar bait we’ve seen from the streaming service in 2020 is Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7. With an excellent cast, real-life story, and great writing we can practically smell the Oscar nominations already.

Based on the real-life story of the Chicago Seven; a group of defendants who were charged by the federal government for their involvement in the anti-Vietnam War and countercultural protests that took place at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (2020) N

Director: Rachel Talalay

Genre: Comedy, Family, Fantasy | Runtime: 98 Minutes

Cast: Tom Felton, Indya Moore, Oona Laurence, Cameron Bancroft, Tamara Smart

Netflix always has its fair share of kids content for Halloween, and your kids will love watching A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting this weekend.

Babysitter, Peggy Drood, is recruited into a secret society whose purpose is to fight the boogeyman, and slay monsters. It’s up to Peggy to save the day when the boy she’s babysitting on Halloween is kidnapped.

Batman: The Killing Joke (2016)

Director: Sam Liu

Genre: Animation, Action, Crime | Runtime: 76 Minutes

Cast: Kevin Conroy, Mark Hamill, Tara Strong, Ray Wise, John DiMaggio

One of the most famous Batman/Joker stories of all time, it’s almost a crime it took until 2016 before The Killing Joke received its on-screen adaptation. The iconic cast from the original Batman series returned to reprise their roles, including Mark Hamill, the true voice of the Crown Prince of Crime.

The Joker escapes from Arkham Asylum and creates anarchy for Batman when he targets Commissioner Gordon and his daughter Barbara aka Batgirl. Kidnapping Jim and leaving Barbara for dead, the Joker has a diabolical plan to twist Jim’s sanity.

Moneyball (2011)

Director: Bennett Miller

Genre: Biography, Drama, Sport | Runtime: 133 Minutes

Cast: Brad Pitt, Robin Wright, Jonah Hill, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Chris Pratt

Despite no wins, Moneyball was nominated for a total of 6 Academy Awards.

Forced to work on a lean budget against a league full of championship-contending teams, Oakland A’s general manager turns to statistician Peter Brand to help build him a winning team.

Which new movie on Netflix will you be watching this week? Let us know in the comments below!