Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: October 18th, 2020

Christmas is only a week away, so celebrate the holiday season by watching some of the best new movies on Netflix this week!

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020) N

Director: George C. Wolfe

Genre: Drama, Music | Runtime: 94 Minutes

Cast: Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman, Michael Potts

The release of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is a happy but also sad affair, as the series marks the last film of the late Chadwick Boseman’s career. The intimate feature is an adaptation of the stage play by August Wilson, and could potentially see some Oscar nominations in 2021.

Tensions rise between Ma Rainey “Mother of the Blues” and her talented trumpeter Levee while recording some of her greatest hits. While Ma Rainey demands things are done her way, Levee believes his talent and ideas could change the course of the blues forever.

Braven (2018)

Director: Lin Oeding

Genre: Action, Thriller | Runtime: 94 Minutes

Cast: Jason Momoa, Garret Dillahunt, Jill Wagner, Stephen Lang, Sasha Rossof

If you fancy trading in Christmas movies this weekend for something a little more action-packed, you can be forgiven. Trading in the snows of Christmas, and instead of the snows of Newfoundland, Canada, and watch Jason Mamoa kick some ass.

Logger, Joe Braven, and his father Stephen head to their hunting cabin intending to get away for a quiet weekend. Instead, the pair find themselves in a fight over life and death as a group of ruthless drug traffickers crash their weekend.

Incarnate (2016)

Director: Brad Peyton

Genre: Horror, Thriller | Runtime: 87 Minutes

Cast: Aaron Eckhart, Carice van Houten, Catalina Sandino Moreno, David Mazouz, Keir O’Donnell

Brad Peyton’s horror flick added a fresh element to the possession/exorcism horror genre. While it wasn’t commercially the most successful horror film at the box office, but if you’re looking to watch something a little alternative this weekend you can find it with Incarnate.

When a young boy becomes under the possession of a demon, his mother requests the help of the Church. The Vatican sends wheel bound scientist Dr. Seth Ember to exorcise the demon spirit from the boy. With the ability to enter the boy’s unconscious mind, Dr. Ember can confront the demon but is faced with a spirit as ferocious as it is smart.

Lee Daniel’s The Butler (2013)

Director: Lee Daniels

Genre: Biography, Drama | Runtime: 132 Minutes

Cast: Forest Whitaker, Oprah Winfrey, John Cusack, David Banner, Michael Rainey Jr.

Wonderful performances from Forest Whitaker and Ophrah Winfrey earned the pair plenty of plaudits from the fans and critics alike. Despite not being nominated at the Oscars, the film did earn numerous nominations across a variety of different guilds and organizations.

Cecil Gaines, a butler who served in the white house saw eight different presidents across his tenure. From the march for civil rights, the Vietnam War, the Watergate scandal, and other historical events, Cecil bore witness to it all as it affected his life, his family, and all of America.

What movies have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!