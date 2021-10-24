Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: October 23rd-24th, 2021

It’s the weekend which probably means you’re looking for a brand new movie to dive into on Netflix. Here are our top picks from the new movies added in the US this week but many will be available around the globe too.

Beyond these picks below, check out our top picks from last week which saw some superb new movies added.

We’ll be back tomorrow for a complete roundup of what’s new on Netflix in the US and in case you missed it, you may be able to find something new to watch from the global top 10 titles from the past week.

Don Jon (2013)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson, Julianne Moore

Writer: Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Runtime: 90 min

Our top movie pick this week goes to a surprise addition that hit Netflix on Saturday and wasn’t advertised in advance.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt writes, stars and directs in this romantic comedy that’s not quite like any other you’ve ever seen. It’s about a man from New Jersey who is completely alienated when it comes to the dating scene thanks to his porn addiction but stumbles upon what may be his one true love.

The movie still divides critics and audiences to this day but given the two stars that headline the movie, it’s well worth a watch.

The Trip (2021)

Genre: Action, Comedy, Horror

Director: Tommy Wirkola

Cast: Noomi Rapace, Aksel Hennie, André Eriksen

Writer: Nick Ball, John Niven, Tommy Wirkola

Runtime: 113 min

Because Netflix’s big horror movie of the week wasn’t too great (we’re referring to Night Teeth) we’re instead going to pick out The Trip as our horror pick of the week.

Originating out of Norway, the movie is about a dysfunctional couple heading to a quiet remote cabin to hopefully mend their fractured relationship. What actually happens is they actively plan to murder each other while there.

Reviews have been strong since its debut on Netflix on October 15th and seems to be traveling outside of Norway on the top 10 charts.

Found (2021)

Genre: Documentary, Drama

Director: Amanda Lipitz

Runtime: 97 min

Our documentary pick of the week is Found which was released on Netflix globally on Wednesday.

The doc will almost certainly pull on your heartstrings as it documents three girls who were adopted in the US finding out about one another via a DNA testing website. They then meet to find out more about their past and hope to even meet their birth parents.

Thanks for Sharing (2012)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: Stuart Blumberg

Cast: Mark Ruffalo, Tim Robbins, Gwyneth Paltrow

Writer: Stuart Blumberg, Matt Winston

Runtime: 112 min

Once again, we’re rewinding the clock back a little further for this next addition given how light this week was.

This movie which stars Gwyneth Paltrow (and is frankly the better thing with Gwyneth Paltrow to release this month – yep, we’re not big fans of goop) is a rom-com that shares similar themes with Don Jon listed above.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“While making his way through a support group for sex addicts, Adam dips his toe in the dating pool to embrace a meaningful relationship.”

Güeros (2014)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Alonso Ruizpalacios

Cast: Tenoch Huerta, Sebastián Aguirre, Ilse Salas

Writer: Alonso Ruizpalacios, Gibrán Portela, Alan Page

Runtime: 106 min

Our international pick of the week is this Spanish language comedy that originates out of Mexico.

The multi-award-winning movie follows Tomas who has been kicked out of his mother’s house because he’s a handful to live with his brother in Mexico City.

Critics and audiences (mainly from Mexico) adore this movie that’s filming mostly in black and white.

There we go – our top movie recommendations for the week! Have we missed any movies worth watching? Let us know in the comments.