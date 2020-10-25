Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: October 25th, 2020

It’s been a fantastic week of new movies on Netflix this week with two absolutely stunning Netflix Original movies dropping. Here are our top picks of the best new movies currently on Netflix in the US.

If you missed any of the new releases on Netflix this week, head back through our list. Jacob also took you through all the best new TV series on Netflix for this week on Friday.

The Hummingbird Project (2018)

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Director: Kim Nguyen

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgård, Salma Hayek, Michael Mando

Writer: Kim Nguyen

Runtime: 111 min

Awards: 2 wins & 5 nominations.

One of the most underrated movies to hit Netflix this week and judging by the top 10s, many still haven’t discovered it is The Hummingbird Project.

With some top talent involved, the story follows a couple of traders who begin making some serious moves in the attempts to make massive amounts of cash by banking on a fiber-optic deal.

Over the Moon (2020)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Musical, Sci-Fi

Director: Glen Keane, John Kahrs(co-director)

Cast: Ken Jeong, Kimiko Glenn, Phillipa Soo, Sandra Oh

Writer: Jennifer Yee McDevitt (additional screenplay material by), Audrey Wells

Runtime: 95 min

Netflix’s big new animated movie and perhaps their most ambitious to date in the genre is Over the Moon.

From Pearl Studio, the movie follows Fei Fei who goes on a journey that’s out of this world to prove that one of her childhood stories is true.

Although some would argue it’s not quite at the same caliber as what Pixar outputs, the fact that you’re even able to make the comparison in the first place is a massive achievement.

Yes, God, Yes (2019)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Karen Maine

Cast: Natalia Dyer, Francesca Reale, Alisha Boe, Allison Shrum

Writer: Karen Maine

Runtime: 78 min

Awards: 2 wins & 1 nomination.

Featuring talent from Stranger Things, this movie features a lot of nostalgia particularly for 90s kids who grew up on AOL.

Directed and written by Karen Maine, the movie is about a young girl discovering new things when online that may go against her religion.

The movie scored well with critics with a 71 on Metacritic. The Arizona Republic reviews it well calling it “really funny” and states that’s it’s perfectly modulated.

Black ’47 (2018)

Genre: Action, Drama

Director: Lance Daly

Cast: Hugo Weaving, James Frecheville, Stephen Rea, Freddie Fox

Writer: Lance Daly, P.J. Dillon (story by), P.J. Dillon, Eugene O’Brien (additional material), Pierce Ryan (story by), Pierce Ryan

Runtime: 100 min

Awards: 4 nominations.

From IFC Films is an excellent war drama that’s set during the Great Famine in Ireland.

With a great cast including a particularly strong performance via Hugo Weaving, the movie is just as good with its story as its action sequences.

Brave Blue World: Racing to Solve Our Water Crisis (2019)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Tim Neeves

Cast: Liam Neeson, Matt Damon, Jaden Smith

Writer: Barbara Shearer

Runtime: 50 mins

Our final highlight of the week is a new documentary that clocks in just under an hour. Just like David Attenborough’s recent doc on Netflix, this looks at an impending crisis but provides a more positive outlook on how we can tackle it.

Matt Damon is co-founder of Water.org who features in the documentary which also features Liam Neeson and Jaden Smith too.

There’s plenty of other movies we could’ve mentioned this week including Rebecca, Carol and fans of international cinema will also find new Arabic and French movies added this past week.