Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: October 2nd, 2020

Gran Torino (2008)

Director: Clint Eastwood

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 116 Minutes

Cast: Clint Eastwood, Bee Vang, Christopher Carley, Ahney Her, Brian Haley

2008 was a phenomenal year for films, and any other year Gran Torino would have been a shoo-in for Academy Award nominations. Wonderfully directed, and with some excellent acting, Gran Torino is one of the most underrated films of Clint Eastwood’s career.

Korean War veteran Walt Kowalski has watched his neighborhood become more and more diverse over the years. Disgruntled by the growing change, his attitude begins to alter when he takes Thao Lor, a Hmong teenager who attempted to steal his prized 1972 Gran Torino, under his wing.

Fargo (1996)

Director: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 98 Minutes

Cast: William H. Macy, Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi, Peter Stormare, Kristin Rudrüd

Critically acclaimed with a fantastic cult following, Joel and Ethan Coen’s Fargo is a masterpiece of blending crime and comedy together.

Jerry messes up big time when the crooks he has hired to kidnap his wife and extort his father-in-law for money goes disastrously wrong. Hot on his heels is the persistent and heavily pregnant officer Marge Gunderson

Basic Instinct (1992)

Director: Paul Verhoeven

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 127 Minutes

Cast: Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone, George Dzundza, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Denis Arndt

Sharon Stone created one of the most paused, and iconic moments in Hollywood history in her role as Catherine Tramell. One of the most famous films from the 90s, plenty of subscribers should be streaming Basic Instinct this weekend.

Police Detective Nick Curran investigates the brutal murder of a wealthy rockstar. Curran lets himself get in too deep when he becomes involved in a passionate and intense relationship with the prime suspect, novelist Catherine Tramell.

Big Daddy (1999)

Director: Dennis Dugan

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 93 Minutes

Cast: Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams, Jon Stewart, Cole Sprouse, Dylan Sprouse

Netflix subscribers have become accustomed to seeing Adam Sandler movies on their devices, and the latest to arrive, Big Daddy, is easily one of the best of Sandler’s early career.

To win his girlfriend back, Sonny, a law student grad decides to adopt Julian, a five-year-old boy. Things don’t quite go to plan, but their relationship takes a turn when Julien and Sonny begin to bond like a father and son.

Cape Fear (1991)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Runtime: 128 Minutes

Cast: Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte, Jessica Lange, Juliette Lewis, Joe Don Baker

The usual pairing of director Martin Scorsese and actor Robert De Niro was another perfect match in this remake of the 1962 classic thriller.

Convicted rapist Max Cady is released from prison after serving a 14-year prison sentence. His first act as a freeman is to track down and stalk the family of the lawyer, Sam Bowden, who defended him in court.

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Director: Jean-Jacques Annaud

Genre: Drama, History, War | Runtime: 131 Minutes

Cast: Jude Law, Ed Harris, Joseph Fiennes, Rachel Weisz, Bob Hoskins

In one of the best on-screen games of cat and mouse since Tom and Jerry, Jude Law and Ed Harris were fantastic in their respective roles as two enemy snipers during the battle of Stalingrad.

At the height of the battle of Stalingrad, a Russian and a German sniper engage in a deadly game of cat and mouse.

