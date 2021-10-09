Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: October 9th-10th, 2021

Welcome to your weekly roundup where we take a look at some of the best new movies to have hit Netflix over the past week or so. We’ve got a lot to cover as we’re going to include some of the many October 1st releases on our best movies list for the week ending October 10th, 2021.

Please note: availability will vary from country to country but all these picks are available on Netflix in the United States as of the time of publishing.

Raw (2016)

Genre: Drama, Horror

Director: Julia Ducournau

Cast: Garance Marillier, Ella Rumpf, Rabah Nait Oufella

Writer: Julia Ducournau

Runtime: 99 min

We begin our top list with Raw which also went by the name Grave at one point in its life.

The French horror sees a young woman who is studying to become a vet but soon learns she has developed a taste for human flesh.

It’s basically the equivalent of The CW’s iZombie but way way way more disturbing.

The movie is intense and extremely disturbing and given we’re now in Halloween season, we can think of no better movie to watch.

Gladiator

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Director: Ridley Scott

Cast: Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen

Writer: David Franzoni, John Logan, William Nicholson

Runtime: 155 min

A rather obvious choice for our best movie list next in the form of the Ridley Scott movie that was released at the turn of the millennium and went on to receive 5 Oscars.

Although it’s been argued whether the movie deserved to be quite as decorated as it eventually did, you cannot deny it’s still a breathtakingly good movie that sees Russell Crowe play Maximus, an exiled military commander who has to fight for his freedom.

Till Death (2021)

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Director: S.K. Dale

Cast: Megan Fox, Eoin Macken, Callan Mulvey

Writer: Jason Carvey

Runtime: 88 min

Megan Fox headlines this thriller that sees a couple retreat to a remote cabin to rekindle their relationship. Other factors come into play and Fox’s character becomes trapped there.

The movie is competent in all aspects with some solid performances particularly from Megan and is a perfect Saturday night movie.

RBG (2018)

Genre: Documentary, Biography

Director: Julie Cohen, Betsy West

Cast: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Ann Kittner, Harryette Helsel

Runtime: 98 min

On the documentary front, there were two really good documentaries added to Netflix this week (the other being Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things) but if we had to choose, we’d recommend you watch RBG first.

Nominated for two Oscars, the documentary released in 2018 documents the groundbreaking career of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Dave Chappelle: The Closer (2021)

Genre: Stand-up, Comedy

Director: Stan Lathan

Cast: Dave Chappelle

Runtime: 72 mins

Now finally, we’re going to highlight Dave Chappelle’s final Netflix stand-up special (at least from his big deal anyway) where he tries to set the record straight. If you’ve been online this week in any capacity you’ll almost certainly realize he certainly did not do that or at least not in a way that the world can agree upon.

Dave Chappelle has perfected the art of storytelling which is exhibited throughout here. He’s also perfected the art of grabbing attention which is certainly on display throughout this funny and thoughtful special.

What new movie have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.