Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: September 11th-12th, 2021

Thinking of settling down and watching a brand new movie on Netflix? Here are 5 new movies added to Netflix in the US over the past week or so.

Top 5 Movies To Watch on Netflix This Week

Firedrake the Silver Dragon (2020)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Tomer Eshed

Cast: Freddie Highmore, Felicity Jones, Thomas Brodie-Sangster

Writer: Cornelia Funke, Johnny Smith

Runtime: 91 min

Also known as Dragon Rider, this new 3D animated movie was released theatrically last year in Germany and also got a release in the UK on Sky but found its way onto Netflix in select regions including the United States on Friday.

While it certainly doesn’t hit the same heights as How To Train your Dragon from Dreamworks, this adaptation of the novel by Cornelia Funke still has plenty of charm and will no doubt top the kid’s top 10 list over the next week or so.

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (2021)

Genre: Documentary, Sports

Director: Marcus Clarke

Cast: Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali

Runtime: 96 mins

Our documentary pick of the week is this documentary on two of the most influential figures over the past 50 years. We’re referring to Muhammad Ali who was known for his extraordinary feats in the boxing ring and Malcolm X, the human rights activist.

What this documentary seeks to do is retell the relationship between the two which includes the pair’s eventual termination of the relationship after changes in ideals.

A Champion Heart (2018)

Genre: Family

Director: David de Vos

Cast: Mandy Grace, Devan Key, Donna Rusch

Writer: David de Vos, Stephanie de Vos

Runtime: 90 min

Feel-good titles always do well on Netflix but since its re-addition to Netflix last weekend, A Champion Heart has failed to break into the top 10s so we’ll give you a heads-up here instead.

Here’s what you can expect from the title which is a must-watch if you like the series Heartland:

“When a grieving teen must work off her debt to a ranch, she cares for a wounded horse that teaches her more about healing than she expected.”

Worth (2021)

Genre: Biography, Drama, History

Director: Sara Colangelo

Cast: Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan

Writer: Max Borenstein

Runtime: 118 min

Given the date, we’re recommending Worth again in case you haven’t seen it already.

The timely biopic coincides with today’s 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. In the biopic, Michael Keaton plays a lawyer who is trying to get justice for the victims of the tragedy.

The movie isn’t the best-reviewed Netflix Original movie of the year but it is one of the best true stories Netflix has ever adapted.

Paradise Hills (2019)

Genre: Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: Alice Waddington

Cast: Emma Roberts, Danielle Macdonald, Awkwafina

Writer: Sofía Cuenca, Brian DeLeeuw, Nacho Vigalondo

Runtime: 95 min

Our final highlight of the week was a surprise addition in the middle of the week and headlined our highlights for September 9th.

We’re referring to the all-female ensemble cast that makes up this often trippy sci-fi fantasy about a young girl waking up to what seems like heaven but turns out not to be true.

The discourse around this movie is thoroughly interesting to read given it seems to continue to heavily divide audiences and critics alike. Let us know what you think of it if you give a watch in the comments.

What movie are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.