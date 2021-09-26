Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: September 26th, 2021

It’s been a very very very quiet week for new movies on Netflix with most of the attention placed on Netflix’s big lineup of new TV shows added. That’s not to say there’s nothing new to watch. Here are our favorite new movies on Netflix added between September 19th and September 26th, 2021.

there's plenty of new titles coming over the next 7 days in the movie department including movies like Destinaton Wedding, Bad Teacher, Forever Rich, Spy Kids, The Devil Inside and Titanic.

As always, we’re going to pick out 5 new movies you can now watch on Netflix. In most cases, these movies are available globally but do beware some will vary from region to region.

The Starling (2021)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Theodore Melfi

Cast: Melissa McCarthy, Scott MacArthur, Timothy Olyphant

Runtime: 102 min

Although most focus went to Midnight Mass this week, Melissa McCarthy’s big new movie dropped on Netflix which was acquired back in April 2020 for a reported $20 million.

The movie has been controversial, to say the least. There have been varying opinions that range from it being one of Netflix’s best movies to one of Netflix’s worst.

The Chicago Tribune’s review suggests this is the type of movie that has to arrive on services like Netflix being financially unviable in the traditional theatrical setting. Their review overall suggests McCarthy is the only thing worth tuning in for with everything else feeling “unworthy”.

My Little Pony: A New Generation (2021)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Robert Cullen, José Luis Ucha, Mark Fattibene

Cast: James Marsden, Vanessa Hudgens, Jane Krakowski

Netflix has secured the rights to a number of animated feature films throughout 2021 that skipped theatrical releases and perhaps one of the last ones will be the brand new My Little Pony feature film called A New Generation.

The new movie in the expansive universe follows a young Earth pony called Sunny who goes on an adventure with a unicorn in the hopes of saving Equestria and returning things to normal.

The movie is perfect for kids and fans of the franchise with some excellent animation and great performances particularly from Vanessa Hudgens. A New Generation currently carries a 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb.

Intrusion (2021)

Genre: Thriller

Director: Adam Salky

Cast: Logan Marshall-Green, Freida Pinto, Robert John Burke

Runtime: 92 min

One movie that we expected to be bigger from word of mouth than it has thus far is Intrusion, one of the many movies coming as part of Netflix’s Halloween 2021 lineup.

The premise of the movie follows a couple moving into what should be their dream home only to have a deadly home invasion take place and we follow the aftermath but things are far from over.

Freida Pinto puts in a particularly compelling performance throughout but many reviews have stated the movie is serviceable at best.

Grown Ups (2010)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Dennis Dugan

Cast: Adam Sandler, Salma Hayek, Kevin James

Writer: Adam Sandler, Fred Wolf

Runtime: 102 min

As you can no doubt tell at this point in proceedings, we really weren’t kidding when we said it was a quiet week for new movies but we must progress!

Added early on in the week was the Sony movie headlined by Adam Sandler and his familiar gang in Grown Ups. This will do nothing to change your mind on Sandler’s humor if you dislike it already but it’s still a personal favorite of mine.

The first movie is infinitely watchable when you compare it against the car crash that was the sequel.

Dark Skies (2013)

Genre: Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: Scott Stewart

Cast: Keri Russell, Jake Brennan, Josh Hamilton

Runtime: 97 min

As we’re heading into the spooky season, we want to cap off this week with a re-addition to Netflix in the form of Dark Skies. The movie came to Netflix on Sunday last week.

Not checked out the paranormal horror since its release almost a decade ago? Here’s what you can expect:

“A family’s idyllic suburban life shatters when an alien force invades their home, and as they struggle to convince others of the deadly threat.”

As with all horrors, reviews were mixed at the time of release with it carrying a 41% on RottenTomatoes and a 50 on Metacritic as of today.

There you go. One of the worst roundups of the “best” new movies on Netflix we’ve done in quite some time. Did anything take your fancy this week? Let us know down in the comments.