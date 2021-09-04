Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: September 4th-5th, 2021

It’s been a super busy week for brand new movies on Netflix in the United States over the past 7 days. It’s hard to narrow it down to just five picks but we’ve going to give it a go below. Here are 5 of the best new movies that have been added to Netflix recently.

Bright Star (2009)

Genre: Biography, Drama, Romance

Director: Jane Campion

Cast: Abbie Cornish, Ben Whishaw, Paul Schneider

Writer: Jane Campion, Andrew Motion

Runtime: 119 min

Two new Jane Campion movies were added to Netflix this week in anticipation of the arrival of The Power of the Dog later in the year. Of the two new movies, Bright Star is by far and away the critical darling.

The movie seeks to tell the story of John Keats who was a famous 19th-century poet who falls in love with Fanny Brawne after discovering his terminal condition.

Nominated for an Oscar, it’s widely considered to be Campion’s best work to date and has been dubbed by some as “Indie Film Perfection“.

Do the Right Thing (1989)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Spike Lee

Cast: Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee

Writer: Spike Lee

Runtime: 120 min

Speaking of director’s best works, let’s move onto this movie that came out just before the turn of the decade into the 90s from Spike Lee. Do The Right Thing is set in Brooklyn and sees racial tensions rise up in an already problematic neighborhood.

It’s easily one of Spike Lee’s best works and was nominated for two Oscars.

Afterlife of the Party (2021)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy

Director: Stephen Herek

Cast: Victoria Justice, Adam Garcia, Midori Francis

Writer: Carrie Freedle

Runtime: 109 min

This Netflix Original movie release will certainly not be for everyone. I went in thinking I was going to come away disappointed but thanks to a sterling performance from Victoria Justice, there’s a lot to take away from this film which makes it worth a watch.

It follows a young socialite who enjoys nothing more than partying the night away but ignorantly wrongs many people in the process. After a freak accident, she’s shown the errors of her ways and is given a second chance to rectify her wrongs.

An Unfinished Life (2005)

Genre: Drama, Family, Romance

Director: Lasse Hallström

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Robert Redford, Morgan Freeman

Writer: Mark Spragg, Virginia Korus Spragg

Looking for a good family drama? An Unfinished Life is for you. With an all-star cast, the Miramax film is about a grieving widow who along with her daughter, movies into their father-in-law’s home.

There was a huge divide in critics’ and audiences’ opinions at the time of release and if anything, audiences have enjoyed the movie more as time goes on.

Cliffhanger (1993)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller

Director: Renny Harlin

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow, Michael Rooker

Writer: John Long, Michael France, Sylvester Stallone

Runtime: 113 min

Looking to turn your brain off with some classic Stallone action? Cliffhanger is for you.

Sylvester Stallone stars as a park ranger called Gabe Walker who is called to save a group of stranded climbers who turn out to be there under nefarious circumstances.

This is very much an 80s movie released in the wrong decade and the artwork behind the movie certainly supports this too.

That’s our five movie suggestions for this week, we’ll be back for more next week but once again, check out our what’s new on Netflix section for more.