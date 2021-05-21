Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix This Week: May 21st, 2021

Despite a quiet week on Netflix, there’s still plenty to be enjoyed from the list of new movies and TV shows added to the US library.

Here are the best new movies and TV shows on Netflix this week:

Army of the Dead (2021) N

Director: Zack Snyder

Genre: Action, Crime, Horror | Runtime: 148 Minutes

Cast: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Omari Hardwick

Army of the Dead marks the return of Zack Snyder, four years after directing his last movie, Justice League. The release of Army of the Dead comes seventeen years after the release of his first zombie movie, a remake of George Romero’s Dawn of the Dead.

After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas forces the US government to quarantine the city, thousands of undead are trapped inside. The owner of a Las Vegas casino hires a team of mercenaries to pull off the greatest heist ever and retrieve $200 million dollars before the city is destroyed by a nuclear bomb.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 26

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Paul-Mikél Williams, Kausar Mohammed, Jenna Ortega, Ryan Potter, Raini Rodriguez

Tying the events of Jurassic World and Fallen Kingdom together, Camp Cretaceous has been one of the most fun animated Originals of the past year.

After the collapse of Jurassic World, six teenagers from the park’s Camp Cretaceous program are left stranded on Isla Nublar. Even after the defeat of the Indominus Rex, an even scarier threat now lurks on the island.

The Neighbor (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Action, Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Quim Gutiérrez, Clara Lago, Adrián Pino, Denis Gomez, Gracia Olayo

A funny and refreshing take on the superhero genre, The Neighbor isn’t a series you should be sleeping on.

Down on his luck t-shirt maker, Javier can hardly make ends meet, and his relationship with his girlfriend Lola hasn’t been great either. His life changes forever when an alien crash lands on him and transfers its superpowers to Javier before dying.

Special (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 15 Minutes

Cast: Ryan O’Connell, Jessica Hecht, Punam Patel, Marla Mindelle, Patrick Fabian

Special retains its status as one of the easiest Netflix Originals to binge. With 16 episodes to its name, you can watch all of Special in just four hours.

Ryan is a gay man with cerebral palsy in his mid-20s and is finally coming of age when he starts his first real job, begins dating, and moving into his first apartment, away from his “helicopter” mother.

The Last Days (1998)

Director: James Moll

Genre: Documentary, War | Runtime: 87 Minutes

The Last Days retells the story of five Jewish Hungarian immigrants, who during the Nazi occupation of Europe, were occupants of concentration camps. The survivors recount the horrors that they witnessed, and the pain endured during the occupation, some returning to their homeland to visit the childhood homes that they left fifty years ago.

