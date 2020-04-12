Best New TV Series Added to Netflix This Week: April 12th, 2020

A very quiet week when it comes to brand new TV series on Netflix but there’s still a few worth mentioning. Here are our picks at the best new TV series added over the past 7 days on Netflix plus we’re going to pick out a few other relatively new shows you may have missed along the way.

Now let’s take a look at our favorite new TV series added to Netflix this week:

Tiger King (Episode 8)

Genre: Documentary

The final (?) episode of Tiger King made its way onto Netflix today with exclusive interviews with some of the biggest stars featured in the Netflix documentary series, Tiger King.

Episode 8 was added today hosted by Joel McHale who conducts conversations with the likes of Jeff, Erik, Saff and John Reinke to see their reactions to the series.

Legacies (Season 2)

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery

Cast: Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd

If you love The Originals and The Vampire Diaries (both on Netflix US right now) then the chances are you’re already familiar with Legacies.

The spin-off takes place at the private school for gifted individuals and the second season may have gone unnoticed when it was added last weekend.

Here’s what you can expect from season 2:

Hope tries to find her way back after discovering that there may be a way out of Malivore as the Salvatore School welcomes a new headmaster.

El Reemplazante (2 Seasons)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Ivan Alvarez de Araya, Karla Melo, Sebastián Ayala, Sergio Hernández

Runtime: 60 min

Language: Spanish

Two seasons of El Reemplazante have returned to Netflix in the past week and it’s well worth diving in if you didn’t get the opportunity last time around.

The series is a mix between Suits, Elite and an excellent police drama.

We follow an ex-banker who heads to prison and returns to life reformed as a maths teacher.

The Big Show Show (Season 1)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Paul Wight, Allison Munn, Reylynn Caster, Lily Brooks O’Briant

WWE is a huge sport that has spawned some of the biggest names in entertainment such as Dwayne Johnson and John Cena. This week, we saw the start of Netflix’s new relationship with WWE with two brand new titles.

The new series features Big Show and sees him away from the ring as he attempts to help raise his three daughters.

It’s a sitcom that’s geared towards kids although from what we’re seeing, it’s going down well with all age ranges.

