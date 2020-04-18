Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: April 18th, 2020

It’s been a stellar week for new TV series on Netflix this week. With some excellent new Originals, and equally excellent shows that have just arrived you’ll be spoilt for choice for your binge this weekend.

Here are the best new TV series on Netflix this week:

Surviving R Kelly Part 2: The Reckoning

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 5

Genre: Crime, Docuseries

After the shocking revelation of the horrendous crimes committed by R&B artiste R Kelly, some of the survivors bravely stepped forward to talk about their ordeal. Since then, new victims have bravely stepped forward to give new evidence against R Kelly.

Waco

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Crime, Drama, History

Cast: Michael Shannon, Taylor Kitsch, Andrea Riseborough, Paul Sparks, Rory Culkin

The limited series has been in high demand by subscribers since its release in 2018, but finally Waco is now available to stream on Netflix. Based on the real-life Waco Siege that saw the death of 76 Branch Davidians, 4 ATF agents and six civilians in a 51-day stand-off.

Sping 1993, the FBI and the ATF seize the leader of the religious group Branch Davidian, David Koresh near his compound in Waco, Texas.

Hasmukh N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy, Crime

Cast: Vir Das, Ranvir Shorey, Suhail Nayyar, Inaamulhaq, Neeraj Pandey

The latest Hindi series from Netflix could be one of their best yet with the deeply dark comedy Hamsukh. Fans of the series Dexter will find some similarities between the series but ultimately the best one being entertaining. If you’ve never taken to a foreign title on Netflix, now is the best time.

Hasmukh, a timid and quiet small-town comedian gets his big break on the stage and becomes a viral sensation. There’s only one problem, for Hasmukh to keep up his comedy mojo, he has to commit murder. Determined not to kill innocent people, Hasmukh leads a double life as a comedy genius and murderous vigilante.

The Last Kids on Earth N

Books: 2 | Episodes: 11

Genre: Adventure

Cast: Nick Wolfhard, Bruce Campbell, Keith David, Rosario Dawson, Mark Hamill

Last year we were introduced to The Last Kids on Earth with an hour-long special. With the release of ‘Book 2’ there are 10 more episodes to be enjoyed on Netflix right now!

Orphan, Jack Sullivan, and his group of friends bring the fun to the apocalypse fighting zombies, mutant creatures and eating junk food.

Too Hot to Handle N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Dating, Reality

Reality dating series are still all the rage, even in 2020, and Netflix has stepped up its game with the release of Too Hot to Handle. Not too dissimilar to the popular UK series Love Island, Netflix’s new reality series is certain to cause a buzz this weekend.

On the shores of paradise, a group of young and beautiful singles meet for the first time. Sparks fly as the contestants can’t keep their hands off each other, but if they want to win the $100,000 grand prize they’ll need to give up one thing they love… sex.

The Innocence Files N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 9

Genre: Crime, Docuseries

Netflix has fast become one of the best services to watch great docuseries, and they’ve knocked it out of the park with The Innocence Files. Across eight different cases, each defendant has been wrongfully convicted for crimes they didn’t commit. Thanks to the actions of the Innocence Project, these grave injustices were brought to the light of day, saving those who had been wronged by the system.

What new TV series are you going to be watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!