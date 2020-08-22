Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: August 22nd, 2020

It’s been a great week of new TV releases on Netflix this week (particularly if you’re a fan of the Devil himself). Below, we’ll take you through our favorite new TV series to release on Netflix over the past 7 days on Netflix in the US (globally in many cases) which of course, includes Lucifer season 5 part 1.

If you've missed any of the new additions this week on Netflix, check out our daily recaps and the full list of all the new movies and series on our what's new section.

Now let’s get onto the best new series now available to stream this week:

Lucifer (Season 5 – Part 1)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Fantasy

Cast: Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, Lesley-Ann Brandt

Let’s begin with what everyone will no doubt be watching over the weekend.

Lucifer has been one of Netflix’s biggest revivals in the service’s history and its legacy continues into season 5 with the first half released today, part 2 in 2021 and season 6 soon after.

Reviews have been stellar for the new entry of Lucifer with Tom Ellis acting his heart out having to play both Lucifer and his evil twin Michael.

Biohackers (Season 1)

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Cast: Luna Wedler, Jessica Schwarz, Adrian Julius Tillmann, Thomas Prenn, Jing Xiang, Caro Cult

Sadly, all new German series will face the impossible feat of having to top Dark which is not only the best series to come out of Germany but one of the best on Netflix.

Biohackers does its best though and what’s delivered is binge-able sci-fi thriller series about a medical student finding out there’s new technology being used that can biohack fellow students.

Season 1 comprises of six episodes and released on August 20th.

Goedam (Season 1)

Genre: Horror, Supernatural, Korean

Director: Hong Won-ki

Cast: SEOLA, Lee Hyun-joo, Song Chae-yun, Han Ga-rim, Shim So-young

We weren’t able to find a trailer for this one but if you’re a fan of international horror, get this series added to your list right now.

Originating from South Korea, the anthology series takes on some urban legends and explores what goes on after dark in the city.

DeMarcus Family Rules (Season 1)

Genre: Reality-TV

Cast: Allison DeMarcus

Despite the premise of the series being very bizarre on paper. Rascal Flatts. Bassist. Reality series. They actually manage to pull it off creating an engaging series that shouldn’t really exist but here’s Netflix greenlighting the strangest of concepts.

Decider says you should stream it but caveats that the series is absolutely bonkers and that’s its comfort food in the purest form.

Glitch Techs (Season 2)

Genre: Animation, Action, Family, Sci-Fi

Cast: Ricardo Hurtado, Monica Ray, Scott Kreamer, Dan Milano

Writer: Dan Milano, Eric Robles

Glitch Tech is among the best kids content on Netflix. Period. It’s excellently produced and written and we’re so glad this show was picked up by Netflix after almost been lost forever.

Season 2 introduces a new recruit to Hinobi HQ and reviews for the series continues to be strong particularly from its small yet dedicated fanbase.

