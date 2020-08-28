Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: August 28th, 2020

One of the most popular TV series of the past couple of years has finally made its way to Netflix and amongst other new additions, it been a very good week for the streaming service.

Here are the best new TV series on Netflix this week:

Cobra Kai N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Xolo Maridueña, Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan

The legacy of The Karate Kid continues thirty years on with the excellent sequel series, Cobra Kai. Easily the most successful YouTube Red series to date, Cobra Kai had been locked behind the premium subscription service for the past two years. Now, with its Netflix release, Cobra Kai is accessible to hundreds of millions of subscribers worldwide.

Fired from his job, a dead beat father, and a heavy drinker, life has not been good to Johnny Lawrence the past 30 years. Upon rescuing an asthmatic kid from a gang of bullies, Johnny reopens the Cobra Kai karate dojo, and becomes the new sensei to outsiders and bullied children. When long time, and successful karate rival, Daniel LaRusso, discover that Cobra Kai has reopened, it reignites the feud between them.

I AM A KILLER: RELEASED N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 3

Genre: Docuseries, Crime | Runtime: 38 Minutes

This docuseries features a series of interviews from hardened UK criminals who spent years in the prison system on death row.

Aggretsuko N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 30

Genre: Anime, Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 15 Minutes

Cast: Kaolip, Komegumi Koiwasaki, Maki Tsuruta, Shingo Kato, Rareko

Netflix’s favorite Red Panda returns for more death metal karaoke adventures, and lessons in love.

Another day and another dollar for 25-year-old red panda Retsuko. Her modesty and diminutiveness lead to her being exploited by her lazy colleagues, and whether it be sexist and misogynistic remarks by her boss and being annoyed by her condescending co-workers, Retusko has a unique way of relieving her stress… singing death metal at her local Karaoke bar.

Her Mother’s Killer N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 56

Genre: Political, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Carolina Gómez, Marlon Moreno, George Slebi, Geraldine Zivic, Andrea Gómez

Spanish-Language dramas have been especially popular on Netflix and with 56 episodes available, we suspect there will be many subscribers sinking their teeth into Her Mother’s Killer.

Thirty years after the death of her mother, Analia, a political strategist, begins her scheme to bring down the killer, Columbia’s presidential candidate.

Trinkets N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Brianna Hildebrand, Kiana Madeira, Quintessa Swindell, Odiseas Georgiadis, Brandon Butler

Trinkets earned itself a very loyal fan following when the series first in the Summer of 2019. Fans were disappointed to learn that the second season would be the series last, but while Trinkets may be coming to an abrupt end, it isn’t so much a cancelation, and more allowing the story to conclude.

After being caught shoplifting Elodie is sent to Shoplifters Anonymous to help curb her obsession with stealing. When Elodie meets two other girls at her support group, a strong bond forms between the trio, united over their love of shoplifting. As the trio challenge each other to see who can steal the most, Elodie allows her obsession to deepen further, risking her future for a few trinkets.

Which new TV series will you be streaming on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!