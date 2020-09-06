Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: August 6th, 2020

The Witcher fans have been spoiled in recent weeks and once again, we got some more special episodes added to Netflix this week. Elsewhere, it’s been relatively quiet but there’s still a number of new TV series demanding of your attention. Let’s take a look at the best new TV series added to Netflix this week.

If you’re looking for movie recommendations, we did them shortly after the September 1st releases and will return it to a weekend feature from next week onwards. Wanting to look further ahead? Check out all our recommendations for September 2020 here.

Now, let’s take a look at the best new TV series added this week:

The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary, Fantasy

Cast: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Eamon Farren, Mimi Ndiweni

It was only recently we got the behind-the-scenes documentary on Netflix called Making The Witcher. Now we’re treated to even more behind-the-scenes with small featurettes looking into the production and lore of the first season.

Eight episodes in total dropped in total that range between 5 and 8 minutes in length apiece.

If you’re looking for the latest on The Witcher, check out our September 2020 updates roundup (with another one likely coming out next week).

Chef’s Table: BBQ (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary

Chef’s Table has cemented itself as Netflix’s classiest documentary series taking us behind the scenes at the world’s best restaurants. We’ve also seen multiple spin-offs but this spinoff is perhaps the best thus far.

Traveling to the United States, Australia, and Mexico we get to explore the fine art at cooking up treats on the BBQ. As summer comes to a close, this may give you some last-minute inspiration, and once again, we’d recommend having a towel to mop up your drool after each episode.

Sister, Sister (Seasons 1-6)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family

Cast: Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Jackée Harry, Tim Reid

Writer: Kim Bass, Gary Gilbert, Fred Shafferman, Brian Suskind

Runtime: 30 min

Netflix has been picking up a number of shows from defunct networks recently featuring majority Black casts and that continued on September 1st with the release of all six seasons of the incredibly popular series, Sister, Sister.

Following two twins separated at birth but later reconnected, you get to see the ups and downs of them coming of age.

Young Wallander (Season 1)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Adam Pålsson, Leanne Best, Richard Dillane, Ellise Chappell

Netflix has been lacking a great crime thriller series and Young Wallander, which is a spin-off itself of a character that has already seen Swedish and British adaptations arrived early in the week.

Here’s what you can expect from the crime thriller:

“An incendiary hate crime stirs civil unrest, fast-tracking rookie cop Kurt Wallander to detective in this origin story for the popular character.”

New Anime Highlights

On September 1st, we got a number of great new anime series updates so let’s quickly run through the highlights:

Blue Exorcist (Season 2) – the fantasy horror well-known anime series that follows students in the True Cross Academy.

Erased (Season 1) – Highly rated anime sci-fi fantasy series about a boy who can travel back in time to save others.

We’ve got a full list of anime coming to Netflix throughout September 2020 in a separate list.

What are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.