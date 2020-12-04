Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: December 4th, 2020

The start to December has been one of the strongest starts to a month in 2020. With the arrival and return of some excellent Original series, you’ll have a busy weekend of binging ahead of you.

Here are the best new TV series on Netflix this week:

Selena: The Series (Part 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 9

Genre: Biography, Drama, Music | Runtime: 41 Minutes

Cast: Christian Serrator, Rico Aragon, Luis Bordonada, Jesse Posey, Madison Taylor Baez

When the announcement was made in 2019 that a TV series based on the life and career of Selena Quintilla was coming, it set the internet alight with excitement. Fans old and new, and those that have never heard of the Queen of Tejano music can learn the incredible story of Selena, and her tragically short life.

Following her rise to stardom, Selena: The Series follows the journey of Selena Quintilla from her humble beginnings to becoming the Queen of Tejano music.

Big Mouth (Season 4) N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 43

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 30 Minute

Cast: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Fred Armisen

The popularity of Big Mouth has skyrocketed since season 3 and as one of the funniest series on Netlfix, we suspect there will be plenty of binge sessions this week.

It’s Summer! In the wake of Nick and Andrews’s fallout, the former is looking forward to getting away from his former best friend for an entire summer. But when Andrew arrives at camp and disrupts Nicks’s summer camp experience, suddenly anxiety kicks in and it’s not long before it spreads to other members of the camp.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Baking, Reality | Runtime: 60 Minutes

The Great British Baking Show only just came to an end, but there are new episodes just in time for Christmas! Contestants from seasons past return to compete in challenges, and some celebrity guests, including the cast of Derry Girls, will also be taking part in the holiday special.

Pokemon Journeys: The Series (Part 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 36

Genre: Animation, Action-Adventure, | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Ikue Otani, Sarah Natochenny, Zeno Robinson, James Carter Cathcart, Michele Knotz

The adventures of Ash and his companion Pikachu continue with another 12 episodes for their grand adventure across the Pokemon world.

After completing his goal of becoming a Pokemon Master, Ash and his faithful companion Pikachu return home to Pallet Town. It’s not long before Ash is hired by Professor Cerise to work for his research lab, and travel the world investigating the greatest mysteries of the Pokemon world.

Stargate SG-1 (10 Seasons)

Seasons: 10 | Episodes: 213

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 44 Minutes

Cast: Richard Dean Anderson, Michael Shanks, Amanda Tapping, Christopher Judge, Don S. Davis

After the success of the 1994 movie, it was only a matter of time before Stargate was adapted into a television series. First premiering in 1997, Stargate SG-1 was a smash hit with audiences all around the world. Finally coming to an end in 2007, the series helped spawn the multiple spin-offs that came thereafter.

Upon discovering the Stargates, a device that can transport the users to distant worlds, a secret military team, SG-1 is formed. It’s up to the team to travel the galaxy and distant worlds, ensuring there are no threats to the Earth.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix This Week: December 4th, 2020

We’re well over a month since the release of The Queen’s Gambit and it continues to impress. Outperforming The Crown and Virgin River, the series has easily been one of the best success stories on Netflix this year.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix This Week: December 4th., 2020 1️⃣The Queen's Gambit

2️⃣Virgin River

3️⃣The Crown

4️⃣The Boss Baby Back in Business

5️⃣Cocomelon

6️⃣Sugar Rush Christmas

7️⃣The Office

8️⃣The Great British Bake Off

9️⃣Survivor

🔟Alien Worlds pic.twitter.com/o2yLLPNVUp — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) December 4, 2020

Which new TV series are you going to be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below.