Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: February 15th, 2020

Week to week Netflix is releasing some truly compelling new dramas. Continuing the trend further this week, we see the return of Narcos Mexico, and other highly anticipated returns we know subscribers can’t wait to binge this weekend.

Here the best new TV series on Netflix this week:

Narcos: Mexico N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Diego Luna, Michael Pena, Scoot McNairy, Teresa Ruiz, Alyssa Diaz

To this day Narcos is still one of the best crime dramas to watch on Netflix, and when it was announced that a spin-off series was on the way, naturally fans’ interest was piqued. First arriving in 2018, Narcos: Mexico was another fantastic piece of television that never failed to entertain. Starring an ever cold and calculating Diego Luna, he has been extraordinary in his role as Felix Gallardo. There’s a further ten explosive episodes that need to be watched right now!

Igniting the anger of the United States and its federal agency the DEA, the war against drugs begins. Taking the fight straight to the Guadalajara Cartel, the DEA attempts to take down Felix Gallardo and his empire.

Last Tango in Halifax

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 18

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Cast: Anne Reid, Derek Jacobi Sarah Lancashire, Nicola Walker, Louis Greatorex

In a surprising turn of events, Last Tango in Halifax has returned to Netflix! The BBC series had left Netflix in November 2019, along with the other British shows that made their way over to Britbox. All we know now is the series has returned and we suspect plenty of fans will be overjoyed by the news.

It’s been 60 years since they last spoke, but two widowed childhood sweethearts reunite after six decades and fall in love all over again.

Better Call Saul

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 40

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando

After an extraordinarily long wait, the fourth season of Vince Gilligan’s Better Call Saul is now available to stream on Netflix!

Before he was Saul Goodman, he was Jimmy McGill. 6 years before becoming the lawyer to the most notorious meth dealer in America, Jimmy was a small-time attorney lawyer whose ambitions and morals often got him into trouble.

Cable Girls N

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 44

Genre: Drama

Cast: Ana Fernández, Blanca Suárez, Yon González, Nadia de Santiago, Ana Polvorosa

After an incredibly intense and dramatic finale to season 4, fans have been waiting for the final season with bated breath. The first half of the final season is now available to stream, with the final half arriving sometime in the near future.

In 1920s Madrid, four women from different backgrounds meet for the first time when they are hired as operators of a phone company. In a world where women are slowly gaining more equality with Men, the four operators plant the seeds of progress as they look to further their standing with their workplace, families, and friends.

What’s your favorite new tv series on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!