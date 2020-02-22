Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: February 22nd, 2020

Despite a quieter than usual week on Netflix, there is still plenty to be enjoyed from all the great new tv series that have been added recently. You can expect to see plenty more arriving in the coming week, not to mention with March around the corner there are even more exciting new shows on the way. Here are the best new TV series on Netflix this week for February 22nd, 2020.

Here are the best new TV series from the past week:

The Chef Show N

Volumes: 3 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Food, Reality

Netflix has a stacked number of cooking Originals available to stream, and one of the most entertaining is easily that of The Chef Show. On the road, traveling to various different restaurants across America, not to mention celebrity kitchens, is chef Roy Choi and film-maker Jon Favreau.

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia N

Parts: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Paulina Chávez, Conor Husting, Bella Podaras, Reed Horstmann, Jencarlos Canela

Netflix has compiled quite a few teen-sitcoms over the past few years, but one we expect that some aspiring girls will love is The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia.

At only 15-and-a-half-years-old, Ashley Garcia gets the chance to work for NASA as a robotics engineer and rocket scientist. Packing her bags and moving all the way across the county, Ashley moves in with her Uncle Victor, a pro football player turned high school coach.

Babies N

Parts: 1 | Episodes: 5

Genre: Docuseries

In the first year of a babies life, extraordinary things happen. From rapid growth to the building blocks of forming relationships with loved ones, all of it is documented in this incredible new series from Netflix.

Gentefied N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Jaime Alvarez, Julissa Calderon, Joaquín Cosio, Greg Ellis, Felipe Esparza

Popular actress from Ugly Betty, America Ferrera both produced and directed some of the latest Latinx series on Netflix, Gentefied. The topic of gentrification has been a controversial and often political in recent years, so a comedy spin on the process is much needed and certainly welcome. We expect plenty of subscribers will love this comedy series, and hungry too.

Three cousins who band together to keep their Grandfather’s popular Boyle Heights taco shop in business as the neighborhood becomes more gentrified. Throughout the show’s first season the cousins confront their differences in their connections to their community, their heritage, and their commitment to the family business, all while navigating larger themes of gentrification and the marginalization of Latinx’s in America

Hi, Bye Mama! N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: Arriving Weekly

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Cast: Kim Tae-Hee, Lee Kyu-Hyung, Go Bo-Gyeol, Seo Woo-Jin, Kim Mi-Kyung

After a four year sabbatical, popular actress and model Kim Tae-Hee has returned to acting. Hi, Bye Mama! is the latest in a long line of tvN series coming to Netflix throughout 2020.

Ever since she died 5 years ago, Cha Yu Ri has struggled to move on to the afterlife. Her husband, Jo Kang-Hwa, a talented chest surgeon, who has barely gotten over the death of his wife, remarried two years ago, but his once loving and kind personality has drastically changed. Determined to become a human again, Cha Yu Ri begins a 49-day reincarnation project and appears before her husband for the first time in five years

What new TV series are you watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!