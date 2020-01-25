Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: January 25th, 2020

There’s an excellent selection of new TV series to binge on Netflix this week. With the return of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and the final half of The Ranch to be binged, you’ll have plenty to keep you busy over the coming week as we look forward to more exciting titles coming this February. Here are the best new TV series on Netflix this week for January 25th, 2020.

Here are the best new TV shows on Netflix this week:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina N

Parts: 3 | Episodes: 28

Genre: Fantasy, Horror, Teen

Cast: Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair

Produced by the same team behind the ever-popular Riverdale, Berlanti Production’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been a smash hit since it first arrived Halloween 2018. Returning with the first half of the second season, expect even more Sabrina later this year.

After tricking and defeating Satan, Sabrina the teenage witch has brought relative peace to the town of Greendale. Determined to find her boyfriend Nick, who is now trapped in hell, Sabrina plots to return Nick to the world of the living, with a little bit of help from her friends.

October Faction N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Horror, Sci-Fi

Cast: Maxim Roy, Tamara Taylor, J.C. MacKenzie, Aurora Burghart, Gabriel Darku

Another comic-book adaptation for Netflix, this will be the second series from IDW Entertainment. Fans of The Umbrella Academy should seriously consider watching this series to whet their appetite.

Globetrotting monster hunters Fred and Deloris Allen who, after the death of Fred’s father, return to their hometown in upstate New York with their teenage children Geoff and Viv. As the family adjusts, Fred and Deloris must hide their identities as members of a secret organization, and our heroes quickly discover that their new small-town setting isn’t as idyllic as it seems.

The Ranch N

Parts: 8 | Episodes: 80

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Ashton Kutcher, Sam Elliot, Grady Lee Richmond, Elisha Cuthbert, Debra Winger

Goodbyes are the hardest, and many subscribers will have a hard time saying goodbye to the Bennet family with the final ten episodes now available to stream.

Colt, Beau, and Luke are all on their way to confront Nick, the troublesome ex-partner of Mary. One of them has potentially killed Nick after a gunshot was heard from his trailer. The Bennetts may also be leaving the ranch for good as Beau looks to sell

Rise of Empires: Ottoman N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: History

Cast: Cem Yigit Uzümoglu, Damla Sönmez, Alp Türker Ilkman, Cagatay Atasagun, Tuba Büyüküstün

Netflix has already done an excellent job with other docu-dramas such as Roman Empire and The Last Czars. The latest empire to receive the docu-drama treatment is the Ottomans.

Sultan Mehmed II shaped the history forever when he waged an epic campaign against the Byzantine Empire. Through the eyes of historians, we are treated to alternate perspectives to the fall of Constantinople and the rise of the Ottoman Empire.

The Ghost Bride N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: T-Drama

Cast: Peijia Huang, Ludi Lin, Kang Ren Wu

The second T-Drama series for Netflix, the streaming service has had great success with many of its Asian dramas.

In the year 1890, Li Lan is forced by her family to become a ghost bride and marry a dead man in exchange for her family’s debt to be wiped. Upon trying to escape the marriage, Li Lan uncovers a conspiracy far bigger and mysterious than she ever thought possible.

Family Reunion N

Parts: 2 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Anthony Alabi, Talia Jackson, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Cameron J. Wright

Netflix has struggled with its sitcoms in recent years, but Family Reunion has made an impression upon plenty of subscribers. Arriving for part 2 of the first season, Netflix has already renewed Family Reunion for a second season, and with it twenty more episodes.

Deciding to stick to life in Georgia, to celebrate their new life and love, Cocoa and Moz decide to renew their wedding vows.

What new TV series are you going to be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!