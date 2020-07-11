Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: July 11th, 2020

July is now in full swing and we’re finally seeing the arrival of Netflix’s anticipated Summer line-up of Originals. We’ve put together a selection of the best new TV series to arrive on Netflix this past week for July 11th, 2020.

Here are the best new TV series on Netflix this week

Japan Sinks: 2020 N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Tomomi Muranaka, Yûko Sasaki, Masaki Terasoma

Based on the famous 1970s novel by Japanese author Sakyo Komatsu, Japan Sinks: 2020 was supposed to coincide with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Sadly, COVID19 had other plans. Regardless, the harrowing tale of a family’s survival in the wake of natural disasters makes Japan Sinks: 2020 one of the best anime on Netflix.

As the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games conclude, disaster strikes the nation of Japan after a series of earthquakes leave a trail of destruction that could destroy the island nation forever.

The Protector N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 32

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Sci | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Çagatay Ulusoy, Hazar Ergüçlü, Okan Yalabik, Ayça Aysin Turan, Burçin Terzioglu

As the first Turkish Original, The Protector has been incredibly successful for Netflix. With the streaming, service continues to expand its influence across Europe, and the world, expect to see even more excellent dramas from Turkey.

Young shopkeep Hakan’s world is turned upside down after learning he is connected to an ancient and secret order. Tasked with protecting Istanbul the order grants Hakan the power of the Protector. The unlikely hero must rise to the occasion as mystical immortals threaten the city. But with Hakan completely unprepared and resisting his destiny will he ever become the hero he needs to be?

Stateless N

Seasons: Limited | Episodes: 6

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 50-55 Minutes

Cast: Yvonne Strahovski, Jai Courtney, Asher Keddie, Fayssal Bazzi, Dominic West

Hitting home a little more for some, the Australian Original series Stateless is inspired by the infamous story of Cornelia Rau, and takes a deep dive into the countries controversial mandatory detention program.

The fate of a group of strangers is intertwined as they try to survive the hardships they face in an immigration detention center.

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Animation, Comedy | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Nat Faxon, Jay Gragnani, Ramone Hamilton

The fourth season of Captain Underpants takes messers, George and Harold, on an epic field trip adventure to outer space.

Was it Love? N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Song Ji Hyo, Son Ho Jun, Song Jong Ho, Koo Ja Sung, Kim Min Joon

Episodes Available: Wednesdays & Thursdays

Summer has been extremely bountiful for K-Drama fans on Netflix, and there’s, even more, to look forward to every Wednesday and Thursday with new episodes of Was it Love?.

Single mother of one, Noh Ae Jung, is a successful movie producer who’s given up on romance and has been single for the past 14 years. Until she is pursued by not one but four suitors. All categorically different and unique in their own way, of the four suitors one is a bad boy novelist No Ae Jung can’t resist, the other a pitiful but handsomely rich-man, the third a former gangster turned CEO, and the last a very young but incredibly pure-hearted physical education teacher.

What new TV series on Netflix will you be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!