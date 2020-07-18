Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: July 18th, 2020

Netflix’s new additions were lacking majorly in quantity this week, but by all means, that hasn’t stopped some quality TV from arriving. We’ve selected the best of the new arrivals from this week for you to enjoy this weekend!

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

Cursed N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 48-59 Minutes

Cast: Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell, Gustaf Skarsgård, Sebastian Armesto, Shalom Brune- Franklin

Based on Frank Miller’s and Tom Wheeler’s Illustrated novel of the same name, Cursed is the latest medieval fantasy adventure post Game of Thrones. A new retelling of the Arthurian legend, Cursed takes place from the perspective of the lady of the lake, a legendary figure in Arthur’s tale.

Nimue, a young rebellious teenage heroine whose destiny lies in helping Arthur, a young mercenary to ascend to the throne of Camelot. After the death of her mother, Nimue enlists the help Arthur on her quest to deliver an ancient and powerful sword to Merlin the Wizard.

The Business of Drugs N

Seasons: Limited | Episodes: 6

Genre: Docuseries | Runtime: 46 Minutes

Cast: Amaryllis Fox

The issue of drugs in our society is one of the most polarising, and wildly debated topics. It divides opinions from the dorms of universities, all the way up to the government. To better understand the true impact of the business of drugs, a former CIA analyst investigates the economic impact of six illicit substances.

Kissing Game N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 32-45 Minutes

Cast: Caio Horowicz, Iza Moreira, Michael Joelsas, Denise Fraga, Thomas Aquino

So many social distancing violations going on in this Brazilian drama, and arguably the nightmare of every parent with an adolescent teenager. Expect to see Kissing Game perform extremely well in Brazil over the weekend.

A mysterious contagious disease begins to spread around a rural Brazilian town, transmitted by kissing,

In the Dark

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 26

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 43 minutes

Cast: Perry Mattfeld, Rich Sommer, Brooke Markham, Morgan Krantz, Casey Deidrick

Despite the illustrious contract between The CW and Netflix coming to an end, that hasn’t stopped the latter from delivering more content to Netflix. One of the up and coming series, Into the Dark is an intriguing crime drama you won’t want to miss.

After the death of her friend, a young blind woman, Muprhy Mason, sets out to solve her murder.

