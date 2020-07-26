Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: July 26th, 2020

It’s been a somewhat quiet week of brand new TV series on Netflix in the US. Most of the attention went towards the excellent new movies that joined the service but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing worthy of note. Here’s our top four picks of the best new TV series added this week.

Looking ahead just for a second, there’s no question the biggest upcoming TV series of the next 7 days is the return of The Umbrella Academy which is coming back for season 2.

For now, though, let’s take a look back at the new releases of the past 7 days.

Shameless (Season 10)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: William H. Macy, Ethan Cutkosky, Jeremy Allen White, Shanola Hampton

Runtime: 46 min

Awards: Nominated for 2 Golden Globes. Another 14 wins & 64 nominations.

There’s not too much more we can say about Shameless that hasn’t already been said. For many years it was one of Showtime’s top shows and although many argued the series has waned in recent years, that doesn’t stop Netflixers from binging in a single sitting.

The series follows a downtrodden family living in Southside Chicago who constantly find themselves knee deep in trouble.

Season 10 serves as the second to last season of Shameless with it due to wrap with season 11 later in 2020.

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Crime documentary series always do well on Netflix so it was fairly easy to predict Fear City is dominating the Netflix TV top 10 like it is.

The three-part mini-series takes you behind the scenes as mafias rule supreme in New York City and the efforts taken to bring them down.

Love on the Spectrum (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Lisa Vangellow

Cast: Brooke Satchwell

Sticking with docu-series we move onto Love on the Spectrum. This heartfelt series documents what it’s like to find love for those who live on the autism spectrum.

The five-part series is set entirely in Australia but could quite easily be exported around the world in future seasons. It’s garnered rave reviews thus far and provides a look into something that doesn’t often get the spotlight it deserves.

Norsemen (Season 3)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Kåre Conradi, Nils Jørgen Kaalstad, Jon Øigarden, Bjørn Myrene

Writer: Jon Iver Helgaker, Jonas Torgersen

One series that arrived this week without much fanfare is the third season of the excellent and criminally underrated Norweigen series, Norsemen.

The comedy takes a look at what it was like being part of a Viking tribe. Those who saw Lilyhammer back in the day will feel familiar with a similar comedy style and shares many cast members with the first-ever Netflix Original series.

That’s our top TV picks of the week – what TV series are you watching right now? Let us know in the comments.