Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: July 4th, 2020

The start of a new month has brought many great new, and incredible TV series to Netflix. We’ve picked the best of the bunch for the week, so make sure to find some time this holiday weekend to sit back, relax, and watch some excellent television. Here are your best new tv series on Netflix this week, for July 4th, 2020.

Here are the best new TV series on Netflix this week:

Unsolved Mysteries N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Documentary, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 39 Minutes – 50 Minutes

It’s been ten years since the classic crime-docuseries came to an end, but Netflix has brought it back from the dead for even more mysteries to be solved.

Through character-driven stories and reenactments, families, detectives, and journalists are in hope that viewers will have the answers to their questions from all of the unsolved mysteries.

JU-ON: Origins N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Horror, Mystery | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Yoshiyoshi Arakawa, Yuina Kuroshima, Ririka

One of the most iconic horror villains of pop culture in the past two decades, the Origin story of Kayako, or more commonly known as The Grudge is here. Wonderfully creepy and terrifying, relive the nightmare once more this weekend.

Taking you back to the beginning of the cursed house, and the events that transpired, to begin the terror that befalls anyone who comes in contact with the cursed home the ghost Kayako.

Warrior Nun N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 37-50 Minutes

Cast: Toya Turner, Alba Baptista, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Thekla Reuten

We’re expecting Warrior Nun to be the surprise smash hit for Netflix this Summer. With a second season reportedly already planned, Netflix is already anticipating the series to be a great success.

19-year-old Ava wakes up within a morgue with a divine artifact embedded on her back. Discovering she is now part of an ancient order, she is tasked with protecting the earth from demonic forces.

Deadwind N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 21

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Pihla Viitala, Lauri Tilkanen, Mimosa Willamo, Noa Tola, Vera Kiiskinen

It’s been a long wait for subscribers but finally, the incredible Finnish crime-drama has returned to Netflix.

Detective Sofia Karppi is trying to get over the death of her late husband, but upon discovering the dead body of a young woman, triggers a chain of events that threatens to destroy her life.

Kingdom

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 40

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 43 Minutes

Cast: Frank Grillo, Kiele Sanchez, Matt Lauria, Jonathan Tucker, Nick Jonas

Only running for three seasons, there was a lot of love for the MMA drama, and great disappointment when the series was inexplicably canceled. We’ve already seen a dramatic rise in popularity for the crime-drama Hannibal, with many calling Netflix to revive the series, can we expect the same from Kingdom?

Former MMA fighter Alvey Kulina takes the opportunity to promote his gym by becoming the trainer of the disgraced fighter Ryan Wheeler. But with issues, at home and at the gym, Alvey struggles to balance his life and keep a lid on the chaos brewing inside.

Which new TV series are you going to be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!