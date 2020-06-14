Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: June 14th, 2020

It’s been a busy week for new TV series on Netflix and there have been some absolute beauties added this week. Here’s a breakdown of our top 4 favorite new TV series that found their way onto Netflix this week.

We’ve also worked through all the best new movies of the week that includes the brand new Da 5 Bloods by Spike Lee. If you want to see a full recap of everything that’s new on Netflix, we’ve got your recap here.

How to Get Away With Murder (Season 6)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Viola Davis, Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King

It’s been a long and twisty road for the crime drama that saw a crime professor get involved in a crime conspiracy herself, it’s come to an end after six seasons.

It’s no denying that the series is instantly watchable but its long-lasting legacy is yet to be known. Either way, Netflix now houses every season of the hit ABC show for the next few years.

F is for Family (Season 4)

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Drama

Cast: Bill Burr, Laura Dern, Justin Long, Debi Derryberry

Next we move onto an animated series that is severely overlooked by most. Set during the 1970s we follow a typical family living through the ups and downs of domestic life during the period.

Season 4 is out and the show has retained its excellent writing and its easy to watch while being rewarding to those who pay close attention.

Bill Burr and Laura Dern are joined in the voice booth for this season by the fabulous Jonathan Banks who puts in a noteworthy performance.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Sseason 5)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi

Cast: Caity Lotz, Amy Louise Pemberton, Dominic Purcell, Brandon Routh

The final of the new DC series to hit Netflix this year is Legends of Tomorrow which continues to be fun and light.

We follow the time-traveling group of heroes and villains who continue teaming up to face new threats.

If you’re a superhero fan that’s let this series go thus far, change that immediately.

Lenox Hill (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary

Cast: John Boockvar, David Langer, Mirtha Macri, Amanda Little Richardson

We end with the fantastic, timely and excellently produced Lenox Hill.

Throughout the course of the limited series, you’ll get an in-depth look at the hard work that goes into keeping a hospital running in a busy metropolitan area (without the added nightmare of COVID it’s worth mentioning).

It’s had rave reviews from all corners of the web so if you’re looking for a great docu-series, it comes at the highest of recommendations.

What TV series are you watching this weekend? Let us know in the comments.