Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: March 12th, 2021

Last Chance U (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Documentary, Sport | Runtime: 50-61 Minutes

The entire first season will follow the East Los Angeles College Huskies and their endeavor to win a Californian State Championship. Leading the team is head coach John Mosley, who tries to draw the best out of his talented team of young players. The team itself, consisting of many talented players from D1 recruits, and powerful athletes, try to show off their ability and college potential.

The One (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Crime, Drama, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 44 Minutes

Cast: Stephen Campbell Moore, Olivia Chenery, Lois Chimimba, Albano Jeronimo, Eric Kofi-Abrefa

Almost like it was ripped from the very minds of the creators of Black Mirror, the concept of The One takes modern dating to the next level. We expect The One to be one of the most popular Originals to arrive this month.

In a world where a simple DNA test can find you your perfect partner, the very person you are genetically predisposed to fall in love with is only a short test away. The incredibly bold new matchmaking service has a perfect record, but for those already in relationships, curious to know who they are genetically meant for has explosive consequences.

Love Alarm (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Kim So Hyun, Jung Ga Ram, Song Kang, Go Min So, Lee Jae Eung

Aside from Kingdom, there is arguably not a single Original K-Drama series that has been in more demand than Love Alarm. Fans have been rewarded for their patience, and can now binge another excellent season to their heart’s content.

In an increasingly digitalized age so too is our love lives. When an unknown developer releases a dating app it goes viral in South Korea. The app will tell the user if someone within 10 feet of them has romantic feelings for them, this greatly disrupts day-to-day life for Jojo. Soon Jojo finds her caught in a love triangle between Lee Hye-Yeong and his best friend Hwang Sun-oh the handsome model.

The Houseboat (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 4

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 29-44 Minutes

Two German celebrities, Olli Schulz and Fynn Kliemann take on the mammoth task of buying, repurposing the houseboat that German musician Gunter Gabriel lived in until his death. Unaware of what they’ve signed up for, the pair is put to the task to repair the home.

