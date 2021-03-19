Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: March 19th, 2021

It’s been another very busy week on Netflix for new Originals, and in particular, we’ve seen the addition of some fantastic new TV series. From pirates to puppets, to a musical family and a new series from Money Heist creator Álex Pina, Netflix has it all this week.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

Sky Rojo (Season 1) N

Seasons: | Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime | Runtime: 22-31 Minutes

Cast: Verónica Sánchez, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Asier Etxeandia, Lali Esposito

Álex Pina the creator of the global phenomenon Money Heist is back at it with his latest creation, Sky Rojo. Pina didn’t find success with his crime-mystery White Lines in 2020, but we already know that Sky Rojo is confirmed for a second season. With Netflix having such a large amount of confidence in the series, hopefully, that is rewarded with millions of subscribers tuning in to watch Sky Rojo this weekend.

Three former ladies of night engage in a game of cat and mouse as they attempt to run away from their former pimp.

Country Comfort (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family | Runtime: 20-27 Minutes

Cast: Jamie Martin Mann, Shiloh Verrico, Eric Balfour, Janet Varney, Katherine McPhee

It’s another rodeo for Netflix in the sitcom genre, this time with a whimsical country spin. We’re yet to see a sitcom reach the same popularity as The Ranch, so just maybe Country Comfort

After her personal life is derailed, and her career suffers a huge setback, aspiring young country singer Baily, takes a job as a nanny for the rugged cowboy Beau. The previous nine nannies struggled to contend with Beau’s five children, but Bailey’s addition fills the mother-shaped hole missing in their lives. Beau’s musically talented family may also be exactly what Bailey needs to get her back on the road to stardom.

Waffles + Mochi (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Family | Runtime: 25-31 Minutes

Cast: Michelle Obama, Diona Elise Burnett, Taleia Gilliam, Andy Hayward, Piotr Michael

The Obamas and Netflix have had a very successful working relationship for years now, but this was previously limited to documentaries. Netflix has its own Sesame Street now with the former First Lady of the United States of America Michelle Obama starring as its host.

Aspiring chefs use a magical shopping cart to travel across the globe in search of ingredients for delicious recipes.

The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Documentary, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 41-44 Minutes

Cast: Sam Callis, Nathanjohn Carter, Richard Dee-Roberts, Moneer Elmasseek, Mark Gillis

We’ve had the tale of the downfall of the Cars of Russia, the end of the Sengoku Period Japan, the rise of the Ottoman Empire, and now the golden age of Piracy.

Focused on the real-life pirates of the Caribbean, historians give their accounts to the history of pirate society, the battles fought at sea, and some of the legendary figures that became the bane of the Navy.

Zero Chill (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family | Runtime: 26-34 Minutes

Cast: Grace Beedie, Dakota Taylor, Doug Rao, Sarah-Jane Potts, Jade Ma

Netflix tried its hand at the ice-skating drama when it released Spinning Out in 2020. Just over a year, later and Netflix is trying its hand again with Ice-Skating, but arguably targeting the right audience the second time around.

Canadian 15-year-old twins Kayla and Mac both love the ice. Kayla is a figure skater and Mac an extremely talented Ice Hockey player. When Mac is offered a scholarship at a legendary Ice Hockey academy in the UK, Kayla’s life is upended when she and her family move across the Atlantic. Upset that her parents would put Mac’s ambitions before her own, Kayla must once again find her place on the rink and find her way out of the shadow of her brother.

What’s your favourite new series added to Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!