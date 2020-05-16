Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: May 16th, 2020

If you’re worried that you’ve already binged your way through all of Netflix, not to worry, there’s always plenty more available every week. There’s been a whole heap of new TV series arrive the past week, so you’ll have lots to binge this weekend.

Here are the best new TV series on Netflix this week:

Madam Secretary

Seasons: 6 | Episodes: 120

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Téa Leoni, Tim Daly, Erich Bergen, Zeljko Ivanek, Wallis Currie-Wood

CBS’s Madam Secretary finally came to an end earlier this year, and finally, US subscribers can now tune in to stream the climactic finish to one of the most enjoyable political dramas since the start of House of Cards.

Former CIA Analyst, Elizabeth McCord is appointed as the new secretary of state of the United States of America. She must battle office politics, and international diplomacy while also balancing her family life.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 66

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Zach Tyler, Jack De Sena, Dee Bradley Baker, Mae Whitman, Dante Basco

The fact that Netflix is working on a live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, and still has an extremely healthy relationship with Nickelodeon, it was only a matter of time before all three seasons of the beloved animated series would arrive on Netflix.

Civilization is divided amongst four nations. Named after the elements, the four nations are the Air Nomads, Earth Kingdom, Fire Nation, and the Water Tribes. In each nation, only a select few people known as the “Benders” can use their nation’s element by using the regional martial arts and their telekinetic powers. The only user capable of using all four elements is the “Avatar”.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power N

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 50

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Aimee Carrero, Marcus Scribner, Karen Fukuhara, AJ Michalka, Keston John

It’s only been a year and a half since the release of the first season, and already Dreamworks and Netflix has flown through five seasons of She-Ran and the Princesses of Power. She-Ra’s story is a great watch for you and the kids, and with 50 episodes available, there’s plenty to keep you busy.

As a young girl, Princess Adora was orphaned and raised by Hordak the ruler of the planet Etheria. Unbeknownst to Adora, Hordak is a tyrant that rules the planet with an iron fist, using his evil horde to keep the citizens in check. While taking a walk through the woods, Adora finds a magic sword that transforms her into She-Ra the Princess of Power. Through the power of She-Ra, Adora realizes the atrocities that Hordak has caused on the people. Escaping from the tyrant’s clutches Adora joins a resistance force of other magical princesses to create the Princess Alliance.

White Lines N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Laura Haddock, Nuno Lopes, Marta Milans, Daniel Mays, Juan Diego Botto

After the incredible success of Money Heist, creator Alex Pina will be hoping that his latest series, White Lines, will have of least half the success that the global phenomenon that Money Heist has become.

The body of a legendary Manchester DJ is discovered twenty years after his mysterious disappearance from Ibiza. When his sister returns to the beautiful Spanish island to find out what happened, her investigation leads her through a thrilling world of dance clubs, lies and cover-ups, forcing her to confront the darker sides of her own character in a place where people live life on the edge.

Trial By Media N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Documentary, Crime | Runtime: 60 Minutes

One of the most powerful institutions on the planet, the media has the power to sway the opinion of the masses on many different subject matter. In particular, the mood of the media can be extremely influential on high profile crimes, for nothing writes better than the surreal nature of real life. Trial by Media focuses on some of the most profile crimes in recent US history, and how the media influenced the outcomes.

What new television series are you going to be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!