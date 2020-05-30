Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: May 30th, 2020

It’s another great week of television on Netflix, leaving you with plenty of fantastic new Originals this weekend! Below, we’ve selected the very best of the TV series this week and we hope you enjoy them.

Here are the best new TV shows on Netflix:

Space Force N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Steve Carell, Owen Daniels, Noah Emmerich, John Malcovich, Tawny Newsome

Space Force, the first and exciting new Netflix Original comedy series from The Office US developer Greg Daniels has finally arrived! With a great, and hilarious cast, featuring the ever beloved Steve Carell, hopefully Space Force can brighten your weekend.

Tasked with establishing the sixth branch of the US Armed Forces, General Mark Naird is enlisted to head “Space Force” and complete the mission of having “boots on the moon” as per the orders of the President.

Dorohedoro N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Action, Comedy | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Wataru Takagi, Reina Kondou, Ken’yû Horiuchi, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Yû Kobayashi

Anime fans have been demanding the release of Dorohedoro ever since it was announced that the series would be coming to Netflix. With fantastic animation, kick-ass action, and killer music, Dorohedoro could be the best anime to drop on Netflix so far this year.

In the district known as Hole, the strong prey on the weak and death is a common occurrence in day to day life. Separated from the laws and ethics that we are bound to, Hole has become a cesspool that magic dominate, using Hole’s inhabitants as a means for testing. Disgusted by the way the people of Hole are treated, Kaimon, a man of reptilian nature leads a personal hunt against those that run society in his quest for answers. Cursed by his appearance, only magic users can grant him a normal life once again.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 4

Genre: Crime, Documentary | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Jeffrey Epstein, one of the richest men in the world, also became one of the most infamous for his crimes against women. Told from the perspective of the victims who have come forward, they discuss their experience working for the billionaire, and the horrid crimes that were inflicted upon them.

Supergirl

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 107

Genre: Superhero, Drama | Runtime: 43 Minutes

Cast: Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, David Harewood, Mehcad Brooks, Katie McGrath

Despite an abrupt end to the fifth season, all of the broadcasted episodes of Supergirl are now available to stream on Netflix.

After the destruction of her homeworld of Krypton, Kara, cousin of Superman, arrives on Earth. Settling into life on Earth, Kara takes on the responsibility of becoming Supergirl, the hero of Metropolis.

Somebody Feed Phil N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 17

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Philip Rosenthal, the creator of Everybody Loves Raymond, travels the world, sampling all kinds of delicious and exotic food. Each new city brings exciting new dishes that Philip can’t wait to sample with friends,

