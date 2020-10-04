Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: October 4th, 2020

Looking for a new TV series to dive into on Netflix USA? Then Netflix has picked up a bunch of new TV series this week plus released a few of its own well worth your time. Here are our picks at the best new TV series now on Netflix.

If you missed any of our movie recommendations from this week you missed some greats including Gran Torino and Fargo for example.

Schitt’s Creek (Season 6)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy

Writer: Dan Levy, Eugene Levy

Runtime: 22 min

Awards: Won 9 Primetime Emmys. Another 51 wins & 119 nominations.

Arriving on Netflix this week slightly earlier than originally billed is Schitt’s Creek, the multi-Emmy award-winning Canadian series that has now concluded.

The series follows a family who falls on hard times after having it all.

Although the humor is certainly not to everyone’s taste, the series has really come into its own in later seasons, and given its successful award runs, it’s at least worth a try.

Song Exploder (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary, Music

Cast: Hrishikesh Hirway

Podcasts moving over to TV productions isn’t quite a new phenomenon yet this TV series is probably the most refined and best iteration of it yet.

It takes an easy premise, looking into the origins and structure of a song and adds glossy production value and great interviews with the artists themselves which makes for a compelling and easy watch.

The biggest problem we’ve found with the series is that there simply aren’t enough episodes and if the creators of the series are reading this, hit us up as we have a million suggestions.

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Limited Series)

Genre: History, Drama

Cast: Misel Maticevic, Francis Fulton-Smith, Maximilian Brückner, Vladimir Burlakov

If you loved Netflix’s Dark, then one of the writer’s other projects just released on Netflix in the form of a new German limited series that features a huge budget and a compelling storyline.

Here’s what you can expect:

“In 1900 Munich, ambitious brewer Curt Prank uses brutal tactics on his quest to build a beer hall that will dominate the city’s lucrative Oktoberfest.”

Evil (Season 1)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Brooklyn Shuck

Writer: Michelle King, Robert King

Runtime: 42 min

If you loved The Good Wife (still on Netflix in the US), the creators have moved onto this new series which features similar fantastic writing and excellent character development.

It was one of two shows Netflix picked up the licenses from CBS for this week with the other being The Unicorn.

Here’s what you can expect from the CBS series:

“A forensic psychologist partners with a Catholic priest-in-training to investigate miracles and demonic possession in this supernatural drama.”

H2O: Just Add Water (3 Seasons)

Genre: Drama, Family, Fantasy

Cast: Cariba Heine, Phoebe Tonkin, Angus McLaren, Burgess Abernethy

Writer: Jonathan M. Shiff

Runtime: 23 min

Awards: 2 wins & 6 nominations.

H20 has been on and off of Netflix USA for the past few years. It most recently saw the majority of its seasons depart from Netflix in February of this year but over the weekend, two were added back to Netflix.

So while this TV series doesn’t quite meet the “new” requirement we set in the title, it is still a great watch for the kids who will need to keep occupied with the nights now drawing in.

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know down below.